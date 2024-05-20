Today In Metal History 🤘 May 20th, 2024 🤘 EXCITER, DARK TRANQUILLITY, PANTERA, KISS, SAVATAGE, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, ANVIL
May 20, 2024, an hour ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. John Robert “JOE” COCKER: May 20th, 1944 – December 22nd, 2014 (aged 70)
R.I.P. Raymond Daniel Manczarek Jr. (THE DOORS): February 12th, 1939 – May 20th, 2013 (aged 74)
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 65th
Allan Johnson (EXCITER) - May 20th, 1959
Happy 50th
Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY, THE HALO EFFECT) – May 20th, 1974
Happy 64th
Jay Schellen (HURRICANE) - May 20th, 1960
Heavy Releases
Happy 36th
PANTERA’s Power Metal - May 20th, 1988
Happy 44th
KISS' Unmasked - May 20th, 1980
Happy 39th
NIGHT RANGER’s 7 Wishes - May 20th, 1985
ROBERT PLANT’s Shaken 'n' Stirred - May 20th, 1985
SAVATAGE's Power Of The Night - May 20th, 1985
Happy 36th
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM’s No Place For Disgrace - May 20th, 1988
Happy 28th
ICED EARTH's The Dark Saga - May 20th, 1996
Happy 27th
SLAUGHTER’s Revolution - May 20th, 1997
Happy 26th
SOILWORK’s Steelbath Suicide - May 20th, 1998
Happy 15th
MYSTIC PROPHECY's Fireangel - May 20th, 2009
Happy 13th
HAMMERFALL’s Infected - May 20th, 2011
PAGAN’S MIND’s Heavenly Ecstasy - May 20th, 2011
MAYAN’s Quarterpast – May 20th, 2011
Happy 11th
LEPROUS’ Coal – May 20th, 2013
Happy 10th
CALIFORNIA BREED’s California Breed - May 20th, 2014
Happy 8th
DEAD BY WEDNESDAY - The Darkest Of Angels - May 20th, 2016
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - Flotsam And Jetsam - May 20th, 2016
IRON SAVIOR - Titancraft - May 20th, 2016
KATATONIA - The Fall Of Hearts - May 20th, 2016
LONEWOLF - The Heathen Dawn - May 20th, 2016
SUIDAKRA - Realms of Odoric - May 20th, 2016
VARDIS - Red Eye - May 20th, 2016
Happy 2nd
ANVIL’s Impact Is Imminent - May 20th, 2022
BLUT AUS NORD’s Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses - May 20th, 2022
CAVE IN’s Heavy Pendulum - May 20th, 2022
CHUCK WRIGHT'S SHELTERING SKY’s Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky - May 20th, 2022
EVERGREY’s A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) - May 20th, 2022
JAMES LABRIE’s Beautiful Shade of Gray - May 20th, 2022
MALEVOLENCE’s Malicious Intent - May 20th, 2022
RATOS DE PORÃO’s Necropolítica - May 20th, 2022
SADIST’s Firescorched - May 20th, 2022
SEPTICFLESH’s Modern Primitive - May 20th, 2022
SPHERIC UNIVERSE EXPERIENCE’s Back Home - May 20th, 2022
ZINNY ZAN’s Lullabies for the Masses - May 20th, 2022