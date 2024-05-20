Today In Metal History 🤘 May 20th, 2024 🤘 EXCITER, DARK TRANQUILLITY, PANTERA, KISS, SAVATAGE, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, ANVIL

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. John Robert “JOE” COCKER: May 20th, 1944 – December 22nd, 2014 (aged 70)

R.I.P. Raymond Daniel Manczarek Jr. (THE DOORS): February 12th, 1939 – May 20th, 2013 (aged 74)



Heavy Birthdays



Happy 65th

Allan Johnson (EXCITER) - May 20th, 1959





Happy 50th

Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY, THE HALO EFFECT) – May 20th, 1974

Happy 64th

Jay Schellen (HURRICANE) - May 20th, 1960

Heavy Releases

Happy 36th

PANTERA’s Power Metal - May 20th, 1988



Happy 44th

KISS' Unmasked - May 20th, 1980



Happy 39th

NIGHT RANGER’s 7 Wishes - May 20th, 1985

ROBERT PLANT’s Shaken 'n' Stirred - May 20th, 1985

SAVATAGE's Power Of The Night - May 20th, 1985







Happy 36th

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM’s No Place For Disgrace - May 20th, 1988







Happy 28th

ICED EARTH's The Dark Saga - May 20th, 1996





Happy 27th

SLAUGHTER’s Revolution - May 20th, 1997

Happy 26th

SOILWORK’s Steelbath Suicide - May 20th, 1998

Happy 15th

MYSTIC PROPHECY's Fireangel - May 20th, 2009

Happy 13th

HAMMERFALL’s Infected - May 20th, 2011

PAGAN’S MIND’s Heavenly Ecstasy - May 20th, 2011

MAYAN’s Quarterpast – May 20th, 2011



Happy 11th

LEPROUS’ Coal – May 20th, 2013

Happy 10th

CALIFORNIA BREED’s California Breed - May 20th, 2014

Happy 8th

DEAD BY WEDNESDAY - The Darkest Of Angels - May 20th, 2016

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - Flotsam And Jetsam - May 20th, 2016

IRON SAVIOR - Titancraft - May 20th, 2016

KATATONIA - The Fall Of Hearts - May 20th, 2016

LONEWOLF - The Heathen Dawn - May 20th, 2016

SUIDAKRA - Realms of Odoric - May 20th, 2016

VARDIS - Red Eye - May 20th, 2016







Happy 2nd

ANVIL’s Impact Is Imminent - May 20th, 2022

BLUT AUS NORD’s Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses - May 20th, 2022

CAVE IN’s Heavy Pendulum - May 20th, 2022

CHUCK WRIGHT'S SHELTERING SKY’s Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky - May 20th, 2022

EVERGREY’s A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) - May 20th, 2022

JAMES LABRIE’s Beautiful Shade of Gray - May 20th, 2022

MALEVOLENCE’s Malicious Intent - May 20th, 2022

RATOS DE PORÃO’s Necropolítica - May 20th, 2022

SADIST’s Firescorched - May 20th, 2022

SEPTICFLESH’s Modern Primitive - May 20th, 2022

SPHERIC UNIVERSE EXPERIENCE’s Back Home - May 20th, 2022

ZINNY ZAN’s Lullabies for the Masses - May 20th, 2022



