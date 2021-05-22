Today In Metal History 🤘 May 22nd, 2021 🤘 BLAZE BAYLEY, TYPE O NEGATIVE, OZZY OSBOURNE, DEVIN TOWNSEND

May 22, 2021, an hour ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 May 22nd, 2021 🤘 BLAZE BAYLEY, TYPE O NEGATIVE, OZZY OSBOURNE, DEVIN TOWNSEND

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 71st Birthday Bernie Taupin (ELTON JOHN) - May 22nd, 1950

Happy 57th Birthday Graham Woodcock (THE QUEST) - May 22nd, 1964

Happy 55th Birthday Kenneth “Kenney” Shaun Hickey (TYPE O NEGATIVE, SEVENTH VOID) - May 22nd, 1966

Happy 45th Birthday Daniel John Erlandsson (ARCH ENEMY, CARCASS) - May 22nd, 1976

Heavy Releases

Happy 26th
MISERY LOVES COMPANY's Misery Loves Company - May 22nd, 1995

Happy 21st
BLAZE's Silicon Messiah - May 22nd, 2000 (photo credit above: Peter Emilson)

Happy 15th
CATARACT's Kingdom - May 22nd, 2006
NECROPHOBIC's Hrimthursum - May 22nd, 2006

Happy 14th
OZZY OSBOURNE's Black Rain - May 22nd, 2007
DAYSEND's The Warning - May 22nd, 2007
SONIC SYNDICATE's Only Inhuman - May 22nd, 2007

Happy 12th
DEVIN TOWNSEND's Ki - May 22nd, 2009
PRIMAL FEAR's 16.6 (Before The Devil Knows You're Dead) - May 22nd, 2009
CAGE's Science Of Annihilation - May 22nd, 2009
SLYCLAD's In The...All Together - May 22nd, 2009
THERION's The Miskolc Experience (live album) - May 22nd, 2009
NEAERA's Omnicide - Creation Unleashed
UNANIMATED's In The Light Of Darkness (The Covenant O Death)

Happy 9th
SIX FEET UNDER’s Undead - May 22nd, 2012
BURZUM’s Umskiptar – May 22nd, 2012

Happy 6th
PYRAMAZE’s Disciples Of The Sun – May 22nd, 2015

Happy 1st
CALIGULA'S HORSE’s Rise Radiant - May 22nd, 2020
CROSSFAITH’s Species (EP) - May 22nd, 2020
FAIRYLAND’s Osyrhianta - May 22nd, 2020
KILLITOROUS’s The Afterparty - May 22nd, 2020
OLD MAN GLOOM’s Seminar VIII: Light of Meaning - May 22nd, 2020
OZ’s Forced Commandments - May 22nd, 2020
REVENGE’s Strike.Smother.Dehumanize - May 22nd, 2020
SINISTER’s Deformation of the Holy Realm - May 22nd, 2020
SOULFLY’s Live Ritual NYC MMXIX (EP) - May 22nd, 2020



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

