Today In Metal History 🤘 May 22nd, 2023 🤘 BERNIE TAUPIN, OZZY OSBOURNE, BLAZE BAYLEY, TYPE O NEGATIVE, DEVIN TOWNSEND

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 73rd Birthday Bernie Taupin (ELTON JOHN) - May 22nd, 1950

ELTON JOHN’s right-hand man BERNIE TAUPIN turns 73 today (May 22nd, 1950). 🎂 They were inducted into the American Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 1992 and the Johnny Mercer Award in 2013.



Happy 63rd

Ted Kirkpatrick (TOURNIQUET) - May 22nd, 1960

Happy 59th Birthday

Graham Woodcock (THE QUEST) - May 22nd, 1964

Happy 57th Birthday

Kenneth “Kenney” Shaun Hickey (TYPE O NEGATIVE, SEVENTH VOID) - May 22nd, 1966



Happy 47th Birthday Daniel John Erlandsson (ARCH ENEMY, CARCASS) - May 22nd, 1976

Heavy Releases



Happy 34th

QUEEN’s The Miracle - May 22nd, 1989





Happy 28th

MISERY LOVES COMPANY's Misery Loves Company - May 22nd, 1995

Happy 23rd

BLAZE's Silicon Messiah - May 22nd, 2000

One week before IRON MAIDEN released their long-awaited reunion album with Bruce Dickinson (Brave New World), BLAZE released their debut, Silicon Messiah 22 years ago today (May 22nd, 2000).



Happy 17th

CATARACT's Kingdom - May 22nd, 2006

NECROPHOBIC's Hrimthursum - May 22nd, 2006

Happy 16th

OZZY OSBOURNE's Black Rain - May 22nd, 2007

Last time we saw Zakk Wylde with OZZY OSBOURNE, who released Black Rain, 16 years ago today (May 22nd, 2007).



DAYSEND's The Warning - May 22nd, 2007

SONIC SYNDICATE's Only Inhuman - May 22nd, 2007



Happy 14th

DEVIN TOWNSEND's Ki - May 22nd, 2009

PRIMAL FEAR's 16.6 (Before The Devil Knows You're Dead) - May 22nd, 2009

CAGE's Science Of Annihilation - May 22nd, 2009

SLYCLAD's In The...All Together - May 22nd, 2009

THERION's The Miskolc Experience - May 22nd, 2009

NEAERA's Omnicide - Creation Unleashed

UNANIMATED's In The Light Of Darkness (The Covenant O Death)



Happy 11th

SIX FEET UNDER’s Undead - May 22nd, 2012

BURZUM’s Umskiptar – May 22nd, 2012



Happy 8th

PYRAMAZE’s Disciples Of The Sun – May 22nd, 2015

Happy 3rd

CALIGULA'S HORSE’s Rise Radiant - May 22nd, 2020

CROSSFAITH’s Species (EP) - May 22nd, 2020

FAIRYLAND’s Osyrhianta - May 22nd, 2020

KILLITOROUS’s The Afterparty - May 22nd, 2020

OLD MAN GLOOM’s Seminar VIII: Light of Meaning - May 22nd, 2020

OZ’s Forced Commandments - May 22nd, 2020

REVENGE’s Strike.Smother.Dehumanize - May 22nd, 2020

SINISTER’s Deformation of the Holy Realm - May 22nd, 2020

SOULFLY’s Live Ritual NYC MMXIX (EP) - May 22nd, 2020