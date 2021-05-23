Today In Metal History 🤘 May 23rd, 2021 🤘 ENTOMBED, THE WHO, KISS, HELLOWEEN, UNISONIC
May 23, 2021, 47 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 48th
Alex Hellid (ENTOMBED far right above) - May 23rd, 1973 (band photo above by Mez)
Heavy Releases
Happy 52nd
THE WHO’s Tommy - May 23rd, 1969
Happy 51st
THE WHO’s THE WHO’s - May 23rd, 1970
Happy 42nd
KISS' Dynasty - May 23rd, 1979
Happy 34th
HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part 1 - May 23rd, 1987
Happy 26th
DOKKEN's Dysfunctional - May 23rd, 1995
SUFFOCATION’s Pierced From Within - May 23rd, 1995
Happy 14th
SIGH's Hangman's Hymn - May 23rd, 2007
Happy 13th
CRYPTOPSY's The Unspoken King - May 23rd, 2008
KATAKLYSM's Prevail - May 23rd, 2008
Happy 10th
WOLVERINE’s Communication Lost – May 23rd, 2011
Happy 7th
KISS’ Kiss 40 (Decades of Decibels) - May 23rd, 2014
MISERY INDEX’ The Killing Gods - May 23rd, 2014
RAGE’s The Soundchaser Archives - May 23rd, 2014
UNISONIC’s For The Kingdom - May 23rd, 2014
Happy 5th
PROTOTYPE's Continuum - May 23rd, 2006
Happy 3rd
SNOWY SHAW - White Is the New Black - May 23rd, 2018