Today In Metal History 🤘 May 23rd, 2021 🤘 ENTOMBED, THE WHO, KISS, HELLOWEEN, UNISONIC

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 48th

Alex Hellid (ENTOMBED far right above) - May 23rd, 1973 (band photo above by Mez)

Heavy Releases

Happy 52nd

THE WHO’s Tommy - May 23rd, 1969



Happy 51st

THE WHO’s THE WHO’s - May 23rd, 1970

Happy 42nd

KISS' Dynasty - May 23rd, 1979



Happy 34th

HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part 1 - May 23rd, 1987



Happy 26th

DOKKEN's Dysfunctional - May 23rd, 1995

SUFFOCATION’s Pierced From Within - May 23rd, 1995

Happy 14th

SIGH's Hangman's Hymn - May 23rd, 2007

Happy 13th

CRYPTOPSY's The Unspoken King - May 23rd, 2008

KATAKLYSM's Prevail - May 23rd, 2008

Happy 10th

WOLVERINE’s Communication Lost – May 23rd, 2011

Happy 7th

KISS’ Kiss 40 (Decades of Decibels) - May 23rd, 2014

MISERY INDEX’ The Killing Gods - May 23rd, 2014

RAGE’s The Soundchaser Archives - May 23rd, 2014

UNISONIC’s For The Kingdom - May 23rd, 2014



Happy 5th

PROTOTYPE's Continuum - May 23rd, 2006

Happy 3rd

SNOWY SHAW - White Is the New Black - May 23rd, 2018