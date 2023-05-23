Today In Metal History 🤘 May 23rd, 2023 🤘 ENTOMBED, THE WHO, KISS, HELLOWEEN, DOKKEN, NILE

May 23, 2023, an hour ago

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 50th

Alex Hellid (ENTOMBED far right above) - May 23rd, 1973 (band photo above by Mez)





Heavy Releases

Happy 54th

THE WHO’s Tommy - May 23rd, 1969



Happy 53rd

THE WHO’s THE WHO’s - May 23rd, 1970

Happy 44th

KISS' Dynasty - May 23rd, 1979



Happy 36th

HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part 1 - May 23rd, 1987





Happy 28th

DOKKEN's Dysfunctional - May 23rd, 1995

SUFFOCATION’s Pierced From Within - May 23rd, 1995



Happy 18th

NILE's Annihilation Of The Wicked - May 23rd, 2005





Happy 16th

SIGH's Hangman's Hymn - May 23rd, 2007

Happy 15th

CRYPTOPSY's The Unspoken King - May 23rd, 2008

KATAKLYSM's Prevail - May 23rd, 2008





Happy 12th

WOLVERINE’s Communication Lost – May 23rd, 2011

Happy 9th

KISS’ Kiss 40 (Decades of Decibels) - May 23rd, 2014

MISERY INDEX’ The Killing Gods - May 23rd, 2014

RAGE’s The Soundchaser Archives - May 23rd, 2014

UNISONIC’s For The Kingdom - May 23rd, 2014



Happy 7th

PROTOTYPE's Continuum - May 23rd, 2006

Happy 5th

SNOWY SHAW - White Is the New Black - May 23rd, 2018



