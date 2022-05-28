Today In Metal History 🤘 May 28th, 2022 🤘 WENDY O. WILLIAMS, DISMEMBER, WARRIOR SOUL, SLAYER, ALICE IN CHAINS

May 28, 2022, 17 minutes ago

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Wendy Orlean (O.) Williams (May 28th, 1949 – April 6th, 1998)

R.I.P. Derek Frigo (ENUFF Z’NUFF) – May 28th, 2004 (36 years old)

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 77th
John Cameron Fogerty (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL) - May 28th, 1945

Happy 64th
RICK WARTELL (TROUBLE) - May 28th, 1958

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 38th
LITA FORD's Dancin’ On The Edge – May 28th, 1984

Happy 31st
DISMEMBER’s Like An Ever Flowing Stream - May 28th, 1991



WARRIOR SOUL's Drugs, God And The New Republic - May 28th, 1991

Happy 26th
SLAYER's Undisputed Attitude - May 28th, 1996

Happy 15th
3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Fire Up The Blades - May 28th, 2007
AKERCOKE's Antichrist - May 28th, 2007
TURISAS' The Varangian Way - May 28th, 2007

Happy 12th
DISBELIEF’s Heal - May 28th, 2010
ENEMY OF THE SUN’s Caedium - May 28th, 2010
EXILIA’s Naked - May 28th, 2010
MAGICA’s Dark Diary - May 28th, 2010

Happy 10th
ARCHITECTS’ Daybreaker - May 28th, 2012
SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA’s Malediction - May 28th, 2012

Happy 9th
ALICE IN CHAINS’ The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here - May 28th, 2013
BLOOD CEREMONY’s The Eldritch Dark – May 28th, 2013
JUDAS PRIEST’s Epitaph - May 28th, 2013
SACRED OATH’s Fallen – May 28th, 2013
ABORYM’s Dirty - May 28th, 2013
ANTIGAMA’s Meteor - May 28th, 2013 
ASG’s Blood Drive - May 28th, 2013 
SVATSYN’s Black Testament - May 28th, 2013



Featured Audio

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

Featured Video

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

