Today In Metal History 🤘 May 28th, 2023 🤘 WENDY O. WILLIAMS, DISMEMBER, WARRIOR SOUL, SLAYER, ALICE IN CHAINS

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Wendy Orlean (O.) Williams: May 28th, 1949 – April 6th, 1998 (aged 48)





R.I.P. Derek Frigo (ENUFF Z’NUFF) – May 28th, 2004 (36 years old)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th

John Cameron Fogerty (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL) - May 28th, 1945



Happy 65th

RICK WARTELL (TROUBLE) - May 28th, 1958





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 39th

LITA FORD's Dancin’ On The Edge – May 28th, 1984



Happy 32nd

DISMEMBER’s Like An Ever Flowing Stream - May 28th, 1991







WARRIOR SOUL's Drugs, God And The New Republic - May 28th, 1991

Happy 27th

SLAYER's Undisputed Attitude - May 28th, 1996



Happy 16th

3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Fire Up The Blades - May 28th, 2007

AKERCOKE's Antichrist - May 28th, 2007

TURISAS' The Varangian Way - May 28th, 2007

Happy 13th

DISBELIEF’s Heal - May 28th, 2010

ENEMY OF THE SUN’s Caedium - May 28th, 2010

EXILIA’s Naked - May 28th, 2010

MAGICA’s Dark Diary - May 28th, 2010

Happy 11th

ARCHITECTS’ Daybreaker - May 28th, 2012

SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA’s Malediction - May 28th, 2012

Happy 10th

ALICE IN CHAINS’ The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here - May 28th, 2013

BLOOD CEREMONY’s The Eldritch Dark – May 28th, 2013

JUDAS PRIEST’s Epitaph - May 28th, 2013

SACRED OATH’s Fallen – May 28th, 2013

ABORYM’s Dirty - May 28th, 2013

ANTIGAMA’s Meteor - May 28th, 2013

ASG’s Blood Drive - May 28th, 2013

SVATSYN’s Black Testament - May 28th, 2013





Happy 2nd

ALESTORM - Live In Tilburg - May 28, 2021

BLOODBOUND - Creatures Of The Dark Realm - May 28, 2021

CIRITH UNGOL - Half Past Human - May 28, 2021

GWAR - The Disc With No Name - May 28, 2021

KING OF ASGARD - Svartrviðr - May 28, 2021

OF MICE & MEN - Bloom - May 28, 2021

PORTAL - Avow - May 28, 2021

PORTAL - Hagbulbia - May 28, 2021

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Majors & Minors - May 28, 2021