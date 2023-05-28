Today In Metal History 🤘 May 28th, 2023 🤘 WENDY O. WILLIAMS, DISMEMBER, WARRIOR SOUL, SLAYER, ALICE IN CHAINS

May 28, 2023, 18 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Wendy Orlean (O.) Williams: May 28th, 1949 – April 6th, 1998 (aged 48)

R.I.P. Derek Frigo (ENUFF Z’NUFF) – May 28th, 2004 (36 years old)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th
John Cameron Fogerty (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL) - May 28th, 1945

Happy 65th
RICK WARTELL (TROUBLE) - May 28th, 1958

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 39th
LITA FORD's Dancin’ On The Edge – May 28th, 1984

Happy 32nd
DISMEMBER’s Like An Ever Flowing Stream - May 28th, 1991



WARRIOR SOUL's Drugs, God And The New Republic - May 28th, 1991

Happy 27th
SLAYER's Undisputed Attitude - May 28th, 1996

Happy 16th
3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Fire Up The Blades - May 28th, 2007
AKERCOKE's Antichrist - May 28th, 2007
TURISAS' The Varangian Way - May 28th, 2007

Happy 13th
DISBELIEF’s Heal - May 28th, 2010
ENEMY OF THE SUN’s Caedium - May 28th, 2010
EXILIA’s Naked - May 28th, 2010
MAGICA’s Dark Diary - May 28th, 2010

Happy 11th
ARCHITECTS’ Daybreaker - May 28th, 2012
SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA’s Malediction - May 28th, 2012

Happy 10th
ALICE IN CHAINS’ The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here - May 28th, 2013
BLOOD CEREMONY’s The Eldritch Dark – May 28th, 2013
JUDAS PRIEST’s Epitaph - May 28th, 2013
SACRED OATH’s Fallen – May 28th, 2013
ABORYM’s Dirty - May 28th, 2013
ANTIGAMA’s Meteor - May 28th, 2013 
ASG’s Blood Drive - May 28th, 2013 
SVATSYN’s Black Testament - May 28th, 2013


Happy 2nd
ALESTORM - Live In Tilburg - May 28, 2021
BLOODBOUND - Creatures Of The Dark Realm - May 28, 2021
CIRITH UNGOL - Half Past Human - May 28, 2021
GWAR - The Disc With No Name  - May 28, 2021
KING OF ASGARD - Svartrviðr - May 28, 2021
OF MICE & MEN - Bloom - May 28, 2021
PORTAL - Avow - May 28, 2021
PORTAL - Hagbulbia - May 28, 2021
TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Majors & Minors  - May 28, 2021

 



