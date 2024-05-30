Today In Metal History 🤘 May 30th, 2024 🤘 VOIVOD, GARY MOORE, GRIM REAPER, DIMMU BORGIR, OPETH

May 30, 2024, an hour ago

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Aaron West Arkeen (GUNS N' ROSES song-writer): June 18th, 1960 – May 30th, 1997 (aged 36)

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 61st

Michel "Away" Langevin (VOIVOD, TAU CROSS) - May 30th, 1963





Happy 60th

Thomas “Tom” Baptiste Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE) - May 30th, 1964

Steve West (DANGER DANGER) - May 30th, 1964





Happy 57th

Sven Pipien (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 30th, 1967

Happy 50th

Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P., JOHN MELLENCAMP) - May 30th, 1974

Happy 49th

Brian Fair (SHADOWS FALL) - May 30th 1975





Heavy Releases

Happy 44th

GARY MOORE's G-Force - May 30th, 1980





Happy 39th

GRIM REAPER’s Fear No Evil - May 30th, 1985



Happy 27th

DIMMU BORGIR’s Enthrone Darkness Triumphant - May 30th, 1997





Happy 17th

ARI KOIVUNEN's Fuel For The Fire - May 30th, 2007

STURM UND DRANG's Learning To Rock - May 30th, 2007

Happy 16th

OPETH's Watershed - May 30th, 2008

PYRAMAZE's Immortal - May 30th, 2008

SABATON's The Art Of War - May 30th, 2008

COMMUNIC's Payment Of Existence - May 30th, 2008

HOLLENTHON's Opus Magnum - May 30th, 2008



Happy 13th

ARCH ENEMY’s Khaos Legions - May 30th, 2011

ARKONA’s Stenka Na Stenku – May 30th, 2011

Happy 10th

VADER’s Tibi Et Igni - May 30th, 2014

DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Tief. Tiefer – May 30th, 2014



