Today In Metal History 🤘 May 31st, 2021 🤘 LED ZEPPELIN, WHITESNAKE, SENTENCED, DEATH ANGEL
May 31, 2021, an hour ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. John Henry Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) - May 31st, 1948 – September 25th, 1980
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 57th Birthday Scott "Scotti Hill" Lawrence Mulvehill (SKID ROW) - May 31st, 1964
Heavy Releases
Happy 41st
WHITESNAKE's Ready An' Willing - May 31st, 1980
Happy 26th
GARY MOORE’s Blues For Greeny - May 31st, 1995
Happy 22nd
IN FLAMES’ Colony - May 31st, 1999
Happy 16th
SENTENCED's The Funeral Album - May 31st, 2005
Happy 15th
SPAWN OF POSSESSION's Noctambulant - May 31st, 2006
Happy 14th
BUCKETHEAD's Acoustic Shards - May 31st, 2007
Happy 11th
ANATHEMA’s We're Here Because We're Here - May 31st, 2010
LYZANXIA’s Locust – May 31st, 2010
Happy 10th
AUTOPSY’s Macabre Eternal - May 31st, 2011
UNEXPECT’s Fables Of The Sleepless Empire
Happy 8th
TRISTANIA’s Darkest White - May 31st, 2013
Happy 4th
NAER MATARON - Lucitherion: Temple of the Radiant Sun - May 31st, 2017
Happy 2nd
D–A–D - A Prayer For The Loud - May 31st, 2019
DARKTHRONE’s Old Star - May 31st, 2019
DEATH ANGEL’s Humanicide - May 31st, 2019
GAAHLS WYRD’s GastiR – Ghosts Invited - May 31st, 2019
GLORYHAMMER’s Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex - May 31st, 2019
JANET GARDNER’s Your Place In The Sun - May 31st, 2019
KRYPTS’ Cadaver Circulation - May 31st, 2019
PAUL MASVIDAL’s Mythical (EP) - May 31st, 2019
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s High In The Saddle - May 31st, 2019
VADER’s Thy Messenger (EP) - May 31st, 2019