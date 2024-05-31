Today In Metal History 🤘 May 31st, 2024 🤘 LED ZEPPELIN, WHITESNAKE, SENTENCED, DEATH ANGEL

May 31, 2024, an hour ago

news heavy metal john bonham whitesnake sentenced nevermore death angel

Today In Metal History 🤘 May 31st, 2024 🤘 LED ZEPPELIN, WHITESNAKE, SENTENCED, DEATH ANGEL

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. John Henry Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) - May 31st, 1948 – September 25th, 1980 (aged 32)

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 60th Birthday Scott "Scotti Hill" Lawrence Mulvehill (SKID ROW) - May 31st, 1964

Heavy Releases

Happy 44th
WHITESNAKE's Ready An' Willing - May 31st, 1980


Happy 34th
GWAR’s Scumdogs Of The Universe - May 31st, 1990

Happy 29th
GARY MOORE’s Blues For Greeny - May 31st, 1995



Happy 25th
IN FLAMES’ Colony - May 31st, 1999

Happy 19th
SENTENCED's The Funeral Album - May 31st, 2005

Happy 18th
SPAWN OF POSSESSION's Noctambulant - May 31st, 2006

Happy 17th
BUCKETHEAD's Acoustic Shards - May 31st, 2007

Happy 14th
ANATHEMA’s We're Here Because We're Here - May 31st, 2010
LYZANXIA’s Locust – May 31st, 2010

Happy 13th
AUTOPSY’s Macabre Eternal - May 31st, 2011
UNEXPECT’s Fables Of The Sleepless Empire

Happy 11th
TRISTANIA’s Darkest White - May 31st, 2013

Happy 7th
NAER MATARON - Lucitherion: Temple of the Radiant Sun - May 31st, 2017

Happy 5th
D–A–D - A Prayer For The Loud - May 31st, 2019
DARKTHRONE’s Old Star - May 31st, 2019
DEATH ANGEL’s Humanicide - May 31st, 2019
GAAHLS WYRD’s GastiR – Ghosts Invited - May 31st, 2019
GLORYHAMMER’s Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex - May 31st, 2019
JANET GARDNER’s Your Place In The Sun - May 31st, 2019
KRYPTS’ Cadaver Circulation - May 31st, 2019
PAUL MASVIDAL’s Mythical (EP) - May 31st, 2019
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s High In The Saddle - May 31st, 2019
VADER’s Thy Messenger (EP) - May 31st, 2019



Featured Video

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources