Today In Metal History 🤘 May 31st, 2024 🤘 LED ZEPPELIN, WHITESNAKE, SENTENCED, DEATH ANGEL

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. John Henry Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) - May 31st, 1948 – September 25th, 1980 (aged 32)



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 60th Birthday Scott "Scotti Hill" Lawrence Mulvehill (SKID ROW) - May 31st, 1964

Heavy Releases

Happy 44th

WHITESNAKE's Ready An' Willing - May 31st, 1980





Happy 34th

GWAR’s Scumdogs Of The Universe - May 31st, 1990

Happy 29th

GARY MOORE’s Blues For Greeny - May 31st, 1995







Happy 25th

IN FLAMES’ Colony - May 31st, 1999





Happy 19th

SENTENCED's The Funeral Album - May 31st, 2005





Happy 18th

SPAWN OF POSSESSION's Noctambulant - May 31st, 2006

Happy 17th

BUCKETHEAD's Acoustic Shards - May 31st, 2007

Happy 14th

ANATHEMA’s We're Here Because We're Here - May 31st, 2010

LYZANXIA’s Locust – May 31st, 2010





Happy 13th

AUTOPSY’s Macabre Eternal - May 31st, 2011

UNEXPECT’s Fables Of The Sleepless Empire

Happy 11th

TRISTANIA’s Darkest White - May 31st, 2013





Happy 7th

NAER MATARON - Lucitherion: Temple of the Radiant Sun - May 31st, 2017

Happy 5th

D–A–D - A Prayer For The Loud - May 31st, 2019

DARKTHRONE’s Old Star - May 31st, 2019

DEATH ANGEL’s Humanicide - May 31st, 2019

GAAHLS WYRD’s GastiR – Ghosts Invited - May 31st, 2019

GLORYHAMMER’s Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex - May 31st, 2019

JANET GARDNER’s Your Place In The Sun - May 31st, 2019

KRYPTS’ Cadaver Circulation - May 31st, 2019

PAUL MASVIDAL’s Mythical (EP) - May 31st, 2019

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s High In The Saddle - May 31st, 2019

VADER’s Thy Messenger (EP) - May 31st, 2019



