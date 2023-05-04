Today In Metal History 🤘 May 4th, 2023 🤘 EXODUS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, 38 SPECIAL, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DIMMU BORGIR, IHSAHN

May 4, 2023, 56 minutes ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 May 4th, 2023 🤘 EXODUS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, 38 SPECIAL, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DIMMU BORGIR, IHSAHN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd 
Robert Alan Deal (aka Mick Mars) (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - May 4th, 1951

Happy 59th  
Gary Holt (EXODUS, SLAYER) - May 4th, 1964


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 41st  
.38 SPECIAL’s Special Forces - May 4th, 1982

Happy 29th
DARK FUNERAL’s Dark Funeral - May 4th, 1994

Happy 25th
THERION’s Vovin - May 4th, 1998

Happy 24th  
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Sonic Brew - May 4th, 1999

Happy 13th  
DOKKEN’s Greatest Hits - May 4th, 2010

Happy 11th  
CATTLE DECAPITATION’s Monolith Of Inhumanity - May 4th, 2012

U.D.O.’s Celebrator - Rare Tracks - May 4th, 2012
DAWN OF DESTINY’s Praying To The World – 2012

Happy 5th  
ANGELUS APATRIDA's Cabaret de la Guillotine - May 4th, 2018
DIMMU BORGIR's Eonian - May 4th, 2018

IHSAHN's Àmr - May 4th, 2018
IRON ANGEL's Hellbound - May 4th, 2018
IRON FIRE's Dawn of Creation: Twentieth Anniversary - May 4th, 2018
PARKWAY DRIVE's Reverence - May 4th, 2018
SHINEDOWN's Attention Attention - May 4th, 2018
THY CATAFALQUE's Geometria - May 4th, 2018
THE WORD ALIVE's Violent Noise - May 4th, 2018



