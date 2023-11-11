Today In Metal History 🤘 November 11th, 2023🤘 SENTENCED, KISS, DIMMU BORGIR, MONSTER MAGNET, IN FLAMES

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

Robert John “Mutt" Lange (AC/DC, DEF LEPPARD) - November 16th, 1948

Happy 73rd

James Michael "Jim" Peterik (SURVIVOR, IDES OF MARCH) - November 11th, 1950





Happy 61st

Mic Michaeli (EUROPE) - November 11th, 1962

Happy 58th

Stefan Schwarzmann (PANZER, ACCEPT, HELLOWEEN, RUNNING WILD) - November 11th, 1965

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

KISS' Rock and Roll Over - November 11th, 1976



Happy 43rd

AEROSMITH’s Greatest Hits - November 11th, 1980



Happy 38th

PETE TOWNSHEND’s White City: A Novel - November 11th, 1985







Happy 32nd

ICED EARTH’s Night Of The Stormrider - November 11th, 1991

Happy 27th

SENTENCED’s Down – November 11th, 1996 (Photo credit above: Oliver Recker)





Happy 26th

VENOM's Cast In Stone - November 11th, 1997

Happy 18th

DIMMU BORGIR’s Stormblåst MMV – November 11th, 2005



Happy 14th

LONEWOLF's The Dark Crusade - November 11th, 2009

Happy 12th

SONATA ARCTICA’s Live In Finland (DVD) – November 11th, 2011

BLUT AUS LORD’s 777 – The Desanctification – November 11th, 2011

ESOTERIC’s Paragon Of Dissonance – November 11th, 2011

LANCE KING’s A Moment In Chiros – November 11th, 2011

SHINING’s Live Blackjazz (DVD) – November 11th, 2011

SUSPERIA’s We Are The Ones – November 11th, 2011

THY CATAFALQUE’s Rengeteg – November 11th, 2011

Happy 9th

CARCASS’ Surgical Remission / Surplus Steel (EP) – November 11th, 2014

JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Sun Eater – November 11th, 2014

MONSTER MAGNET’s Milking The Stars: A Re-Imagining Of Last Patrol – November 11th, 2014



SKÁLMÖLD’s Með Vættum – November 11th, 2014

Happy 7th

ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ The Madness of Many - November 11th, 2016

IN FLAMES’ Battles - November 11th, 2016



SIRENIA’s Dim Days Of Dolor - November 11th, 2016

SUPERJOINT’s Caught Up In The Gears Of Application - November 11th, 2016

TREES OF ETERNITY’s Hour Of The Nightingale - November 11th, 2016

Happy 4th

SHARK ISLAND’s Bloodline - November 11th, 2019