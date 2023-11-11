Today In Metal History 🤘 November 11th, 2023🤘 SENTENCED, KISS, DIMMU BORGIR, MONSTER MAGNET, IN FLAMES
November 11, 2023, 55 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 75th
Robert John “Mutt" Lange (AC/DC, DEF LEPPARD) - November 16th, 1948
Happy 73rd
James Michael "Jim" Peterik (SURVIVOR, IDES OF MARCH) - November 11th, 1950
Happy 61st
Mic Michaeli (EUROPE) - November 11th, 1962
Happy 58th
Stefan Schwarzmann (PANZER, ACCEPT, HELLOWEEN, RUNNING WILD) - November 11th, 1965
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
KISS' Rock and Roll Over - November 11th, 1976
Happy 43rd
AEROSMITH’s Greatest Hits - November 11th, 1980
Happy 38th
PETE TOWNSHEND’s White City: A Novel - November 11th, 1985
Happy 32nd
ICED EARTH’s Night Of The Stormrider - November 11th, 1991
Happy 27th
SENTENCED’s Down – November 11th, 1996 (Photo credit above: Oliver Recker)
Happy 26th
VENOM's Cast In Stone - November 11th, 1997
Happy 18th
DIMMU BORGIR’s Stormblåst MMV – November 11th, 2005
Happy 14th
LONEWOLF's The Dark Crusade - November 11th, 2009
Happy 12th
SONATA ARCTICA’s Live In Finland (DVD) – November 11th, 2011
BLUT AUS LORD’s 777 – The Desanctification – November 11th, 2011
ESOTERIC’s Paragon Of Dissonance – November 11th, 2011
LANCE KING’s A Moment In Chiros – November 11th, 2011
SHINING’s Live Blackjazz (DVD) – November 11th, 2011
SUSPERIA’s We Are The Ones – November 11th, 2011
THY CATAFALQUE’s Rengeteg – November 11th, 2011
Happy 9th
CARCASS’ Surgical Remission / Surplus Steel (EP) – November 11th, 2014
JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Sun Eater – November 11th, 2014
MONSTER MAGNET’s Milking The Stars: A Re-Imagining Of Last Patrol – November 11th, 2014
SKÁLMÖLD’s Með Vættum – November 11th, 2014
Happy 7th
ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ The Madness of Many - November 11th, 2016
IN FLAMES’ Battles - November 11th, 2016
SIRENIA’s Dim Days Of Dolor - November 11th, 2016
SUPERJOINT’s Caught Up In The Gears Of Application - November 11th, 2016
TREES OF ETERNITY’s Hour Of The Nightingale - November 11th, 2016
Happy 4th
SHARK ISLAND’s Bloodline - November 11th, 2019