Today In Metal History 🤘 November 12th, 2023🤘 BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, MOTÖRHEAD, DAVID ELLEFSON, ENTOMBED, OPETH
November 12, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Philip "Philthy Animal" John Taylor: September 21st, 1954 - November 12th, 2015 (62)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 78th
NEIL YOUNG - November 12th, 1945
(Note: he also released his self-titled debut on his 23rd birthday: November 12th, 1968)
Happy 76th
Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 12th, 1947 (Photo credit James Garvin)
Happy 61st
Geoff Thorpe (VICIOUS RUMORS) - November 12th, 1962
Happy 59th
Dave Ellefson (MEGADETH) - November 12th, 1964
Happy 55th
Aaron Stainthorpe (MY DYING BRIDE) - November 12th, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
GENESIS’ Nursery Cryme - November 12th, 1971
Happy 32nd
ENTOMBED’s Clandestine – November 12th, 1991
POISON’s Swallow This Live – November 12th, 1991
Happy 27th
ACID BATH’s Paegan Terrorism Tactics – November 12th, 1996
Happy 21st
OPETH’s Deliverance – November 12th, 2002
BLOODBATH’s Resurrection Through Carnage – November 12th, 2002
Happy 16th
LED ZEPPELIN’s Mothership - November 12th, 2007
Happy 11th
SOUNDGARDEN’s King Animal – November 12th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday
HANDFUL OF HATE’s To Perdition – November 12th, 2013
LIVING SACRIFICE’s Ghost Thief – November 12th, 2013
BLACK TIDE’s Bite The Bullet – November 12th, 2013