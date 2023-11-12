Today In Metal History 🤘 November 12th, 2023🤘 BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, MOTÖRHEAD, DAVID ELLEFSON, ENTOMBED, OPETH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Philip "Philthy Animal" John Taylor: September 21st, 1954 - November 12th, 2015 (62)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th

NEIL YOUNG - November 12th, 1945

(Note: he also released his self-titled debut on his 23rd birthday: November 12th, 1968)







Happy 76th

Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 12th, 1947 (Photo credit James Garvin)



Happy 61st

Geoff Thorpe (VICIOUS RUMORS) - November 12th, 1962

Happy 59th

Dave Ellefson (MEGADETH) - November 12th, 1964







Happy 55th

Aaron Stainthorpe (MY DYING BRIDE) - November 12th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd

GENESIS’ Nursery Cryme - November 12th, 1971

Happy 32nd

ENTOMBED’s Clandestine – November 12th, 1991



POISON’s Swallow This Live – November 12th, 1991

Happy 27th

ACID BATH’s Paegan Terrorism Tactics – November 12th, 1996

Happy 21st

OPETH’s Deliverance – November 12th, 2002



BLOODBATH’s Resurrection Through Carnage – November 12th, 2002

Happy 16th

LED ZEPPELIN’s Mothership - November 12th, 2007

Happy 11th

SOUNDGARDEN’s King Animal – November 12th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday

HANDFUL OF HATE’s To Perdition – November 12th, 2013

LIVING SACRIFICE’s Ghost Thief – November 12th, 2013

BLACK TIDE’s Bite The Bullet – November 12th, 2013