Today In Metal History 🤘 November 12th, 2023🤘 BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, MOTÖRHEAD, DAVID ELLEFSON, ENTOMBED, OPETH

November 12, 2023, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Philip "Philthy Animal" John Taylor: September 21st, 1954 - November 12th, 2015 (62)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th
NEIL YOUNG - November 12th, 1945
(Note: he also released his self-titled debut on his 23rd birthday: November 12th, 1968)



Happy 76th
Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 12th, 1947 (Photo credit James Garvin)

Happy 61st
Geoff Thorpe (VICIOUS RUMORS) - November 12th, 1962

Happy 59th
Dave Ellefson (MEGADETH) - November 12th, 1964


Happy 55th
Aaron Stainthorpe (MY DYING BRIDE) - November 12th, 1968 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd
GENESIS’ Nursery Cryme - November 12th, 1971

Happy 32nd
ENTOMBED’s Clandestine – November 12th, 1991


POISON’s Swallow This Live – November 12th, 1991

Happy 27th
ACID BATH’s Paegan Terrorism Tactics – November 12th, 1996

Happy 21st
OPETH’s Deliverance – November 12th, 2002

BLOODBATH’s Resurrection Through Carnage – November 12th, 2002

Happy 16th
LED ZEPPELIN’s Mothership - November 12th, 2007

Happy 11th
SOUNDGARDEN’s King Animal – November 12th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday
HANDFUL OF HATE’s To Perdition – November 12th, 2013
LIVING SACRIFICE’s Ghost Thief – November 12th, 2013
BLACK TIDE’s Bite The Bullet – November 12th, 2013



