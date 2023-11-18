Today In Metal History 🤘 November 18th, 2023🤘 METALLICA, DIMMU BORGIR, HELLOWEEN, MANOWAR, IN FLAMES

November 18, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal metallica manowar whitesnake in flames dimmu borgir

Today In Metal History 🤘 November 18th, 2023🤘 METALLICA, DIMMU BORGIR, HELLOWEEN, MANOWAR, IN FLAMES

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Janice Lynn "Jan" Kuehnemund (VIXEN): November 18th, 1961 – October 10th, 2013 (aged 59)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd
Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE, QUIET RIOT, DIO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 18th, 1950

Happy 61st
Kirk Hammett (METALLICA) - November 18th, 1962

Happy 74th
Herman Rarebell (SCORPIONS, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP'S TEMPLE OF ROCK) - November 18th, 1949

Happy 47th
Shagrath (real name Stian Tomt Thoresen; DIMMU BORGIR) - November 18th, 1976

Happy 39th
Johnny Christ (born Jonathan Lewis Seward; AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - November 18th, 1984

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th
GENESIS’ The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway – November 18th, 1974

Happy 38th
HELLOWEEN’s Walls Of Jericho – November 18th, 1985

Happy 35th
MANOWAR’s Kings Of Metal – November 18th, 1988

Happy 26th
IN FLAMES’ Whoracle – November 18th, 1997




AC/DC’s Bonfire – November 18th, 1997
METALLICA’s ReLoad – November 18th, 1997

Happy 21st
SAVATAGE’s Believe – November 18th, 2002
PAGAN’S MIND’s Celestial Entrance – November 18th, 2002

Happy 14th
DARK FUNERAL's Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus - November 18th, 2009

Happy 12th
IRON SAVIOR’s The Landing – November 18th, 2011
CIRITH GORGOR’s Der Untergang… - November 18th, 2011
EISREGEN’s Madenreich – Eiin Stuck Rostrot (EP) – November 18th, 2011
MASTERCASTLE’s Dangerous Diamonds – November 18th, 2011
MORTAL SIN’s Psychology Of Death – November 18th, 2011
OZ’s Burning Leather – November 18th, 2011

Happy 10th
RUSH’s Clockwork Angels Tour – November 18th, 2013

Happy 9th
Birthday CADAVERIA’s Silence – November 18th, 2014

Happy 7th
DE LA TIERRA’s II - November 18th, 2016
DEVILMENT’s II - The Mephisto Waltzes - November 18th, 2016
DIABULUS IN MUSICA’s Dirge for the Archons - November 18th, 2016
FREEDOM CALL’s Master of Light - November 18th, 2016
HERMAN FRANK’s The Devil Rides Out - November 18th, 2016
ION DISSONANCE’s Cast the First Stone - November 18th, 2016
LAMB OF GOD’s The Duke (EP) - November 18th, 2016
METALLICA’s Hardwired... to Self-Destruct - November 18th, 2016

PROTEST THE HERO’s Pacific Myth (EP) - November 18th, 2016
SOULBURN’s Earthless Pagan Spirit - November 18th, 2016

Happy 1st
16 - INTO DUST - November 18th, 2022
AURORA BOREALIS - Prophecy Is the Mold in Which History Is Poured - November 18th, 2022
AUTOGRAPH - Beyond - November 18th, 2022
CANDLEMASS - Sweet Evil Sun - November 18th, 2022
DISTURBED - Divisive - November 18th, 2022
NICKELBACK - Get Rollin' - November 18th, 2022
RONNIE ATKINS - Symphomaniac - November 18th, 2022
SAINT ASONIA - Extrovert - November 18th, 2022
SOEN - Atlantis - November 18th, 2022
TALLAH - The Generation of Danger - November 18th, 2022
THRESHOLD - Dividing Lines - November 18th, 2022
U.D.O. - The Legacy - November 18th, 2022
WOLVES AT THE GATE - Lowborn - November 18th, 2022



Featured Video

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

Latest Reviews