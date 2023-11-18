Today In Metal History 🤘 November 18th, 2023🤘 METALLICA, DIMMU BORGIR, HELLOWEEN, MANOWAR, IN FLAMES
November 18, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Janice Lynn "Jan" Kuehnemund (VIXEN): November 18th, 1961 – October 10th, 2013 (aged 59)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE, QUIET RIOT, DIO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 18th, 1950
Happy 61st
Kirk Hammett (METALLICA) - November 18th, 1962
Happy 74th
Herman Rarebell (SCORPIONS, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP'S TEMPLE OF ROCK) - November 18th, 1949
Happy 47th
Shagrath (real name Stian Tomt Thoresen; DIMMU BORGIR) - November 18th, 1976
Happy 39th
Johnny Christ (born Jonathan Lewis Seward; AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - November 18th, 1984
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 49th
GENESIS’ The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway – November 18th, 1974
Happy 38th
HELLOWEEN’s Walls Of Jericho – November 18th, 1985
Happy 35th
MANOWAR’s Kings Of Metal – November 18th, 1988
Happy 26th
IN FLAMES’ Whoracle – November 18th, 1997
AC/DC’s Bonfire – November 18th, 1997
METALLICA’s ReLoad – November 18th, 1997
Happy 21st
SAVATAGE’s Believe – November 18th, 2002
PAGAN’S MIND’s Celestial Entrance – November 18th, 2002
Happy 14th
DARK FUNERAL's Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus - November 18th, 2009
Happy 12th
IRON SAVIOR’s The Landing – November 18th, 2011
CIRITH GORGOR’s Der Untergang… - November 18th, 2011
EISREGEN’s Madenreich – Eiin Stuck Rostrot (EP) – November 18th, 2011
MASTERCASTLE’s Dangerous Diamonds – November 18th, 2011
MORTAL SIN’s Psychology Of Death – November 18th, 2011
OZ’s Burning Leather – November 18th, 2011
Happy 10th
RUSH’s Clockwork Angels Tour – November 18th, 2013
Happy 9th
Birthday CADAVERIA’s Silence – November 18th, 2014
Happy 7th
DE LA TIERRA’s II - November 18th, 2016
DEVILMENT’s II - The Mephisto Waltzes - November 18th, 2016
DIABULUS IN MUSICA’s Dirge for the Archons - November 18th, 2016
FREEDOM CALL’s Master of Light - November 18th, 2016
HERMAN FRANK’s The Devil Rides Out - November 18th, 2016
ION DISSONANCE’s Cast the First Stone - November 18th, 2016
LAMB OF GOD’s The Duke (EP) - November 18th, 2016
METALLICA’s Hardwired... to Self-Destruct - November 18th, 2016
PROTEST THE HERO’s Pacific Myth (EP) - November 18th, 2016
SOULBURN’s Earthless Pagan Spirit - November 18th, 2016
Happy 1st
16 - INTO DUST - November 18th, 2022
AURORA BOREALIS - Prophecy Is the Mold in Which History Is Poured - November 18th, 2022
AUTOGRAPH - Beyond - November 18th, 2022
CANDLEMASS - Sweet Evil Sun - November 18th, 2022
DISTURBED - Divisive - November 18th, 2022
NICKELBACK - Get Rollin' - November 18th, 2022
RONNIE ATKINS - Symphomaniac - November 18th, 2022
SAINT ASONIA - Extrovert - November 18th, 2022
SOEN - Atlantis - November 18th, 2022
TALLAH - The Generation of Danger - November 18th, 2022
THRESHOLD - Dividing Lines - November 18th, 2022
U.D.O. - The Legacy - November 18th, 2022
WOLVES AT THE GATE - Lowborn - November 18th, 2022