Today In Metal History 🤘 November 18th, 2023🤘 METALLICA, DIMMU BORGIR, HELLOWEEN, MANOWAR, IN FLAMES

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Janice Lynn "Jan" Kuehnemund (VIXEN): November 18th, 1961 – October 10th, 2013 (aged 59)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE, QUIET RIOT, DIO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 18th, 1950





Happy 61st

Kirk Hammett (METALLICA) - November 18th, 1962





Happy 74th

Herman Rarebell (SCORPIONS, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP'S TEMPLE OF ROCK) - November 18th, 1949





Happy 47th

Shagrath (real name Stian Tomt Thoresen; DIMMU BORGIR) - November 18th, 1976





Happy 39th

Johnny Christ (born Jonathan Lewis Seward; AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - November 18th, 1984

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

GENESIS’ The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway – November 18th, 1974

Happy 38th

HELLOWEEN’s Walls Of Jericho – November 18th, 1985



Happy 35th

MANOWAR’s Kings Of Metal – November 18th, 1988



Happy 26th

IN FLAMES’ Whoracle – November 18th, 1997







AC/DC’s Bonfire – November 18th, 1997

METALLICA’s ReLoad – November 18th, 1997

Happy 21st

SAVATAGE’s Believe – November 18th, 2002

PAGAN’S MIND’s Celestial Entrance – November 18th, 2002

Happy 14th

DARK FUNERAL's Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus - November 18th, 2009



Happy 12th

IRON SAVIOR’s The Landing – November 18th, 2011

CIRITH GORGOR’s Der Untergang… - November 18th, 2011

EISREGEN’s Madenreich – Eiin Stuck Rostrot (EP) – November 18th, 2011

MASTERCASTLE’s Dangerous Diamonds – November 18th, 2011

MORTAL SIN’s Psychology Of Death – November 18th, 2011

OZ’s Burning Leather – November 18th, 2011

Happy 10th

RUSH’s Clockwork Angels Tour – November 18th, 2013





Happy 9th

Birthday CADAVERIA’s Silence – November 18th, 2014

Happy 7th

DE LA TIERRA’s II - November 18th, 2016

DEVILMENT’s II - The Mephisto Waltzes - November 18th, 2016

DIABULUS IN MUSICA’s Dirge for the Archons - November 18th, 2016

FREEDOM CALL’s Master of Light - November 18th, 2016

HERMAN FRANK’s The Devil Rides Out - November 18th, 2016

ION DISSONANCE’s Cast the First Stone - November 18th, 2016

LAMB OF GOD’s The Duke (EP) - November 18th, 2016

METALLICA’s Hardwired... to Self-Destruct - November 18th, 2016



PROTEST THE HERO’s Pacific Myth (EP) - November 18th, 2016

SOULBURN’s Earthless Pagan Spirit - November 18th, 2016



Happy 1st

16 - INTO DUST - November 18th, 2022

AURORA BOREALIS - Prophecy Is the Mold in Which History Is Poured - November 18th, 2022

AUTOGRAPH - Beyond - November 18th, 2022

CANDLEMASS - Sweet Evil Sun - November 18th, 2022

DISTURBED - Divisive - November 18th, 2022

NICKELBACK - Get Rollin' - November 18th, 2022

RONNIE ATKINS - Symphomaniac - November 18th, 2022

SAINT ASONIA - Extrovert - November 18th, 2022

SOEN - Atlantis - November 18th, 2022

TALLAH - The Generation of Danger - November 18th, 2022

THRESHOLD - Dividing Lines - November 18th, 2022

U.D.O. - The Legacy - November 18th, 2022

WOLVES AT THE GATE - Lowborn - November 18th, 2022