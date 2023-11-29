Today In Metal History 🤘 November 29th, 2023 🤘 KING DIAMOND, GEORGE HARRISON, MONTROSE, BOSTON, GUNS N' ROSES, MOTÖRHEAD

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. GEORGE HARRISON (THE BEATLES): February 25th, 1943 – November 29th, 2001 (aged 58)





R.I.P. Ronald Douglas "Ronnie" Montrose (MONTROSE): November 29th, 1947 – March 3rd, 2012 (aged 64)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 90th

John Mayall (JOHN MAYALL & THE BLUESBREAKERS) - November 29th, 1933

Happy 72nd

Barry Goudreau (BOSTON, RTZ) - November 29th, 1951





Happy 62nd

Masayoshi Yamashita (LOUDNESS) - November 29th, 1961

Happy 61st

Andy LaRocque (KING DIAMOND) - November 29th, 1962







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

SLADE’s Slade in Flame - November 29th, 1974

Happy 47th

ZZ TOP’s Tejas - November 29th, 1976





Happy 41st

FOREIGNER’s Records - November 29, 1982





Happy 35th

GUNS N' ROSES' G N' R Lies - November 29th, 1988

Happy 30th

MOTÖRHEAD's Bastards - November 29th, 1993





Happy 12th

ROYAL HUNT’s Show Me How To Live – November 29th, 2011

Happy 10th

SCORPIONS’ MTV Unplugged - Live in Athens - November 29th, 2013

NIGHTWISH’s Showtime, Storytime - November 29th, 2013





Happy 12th

SOZIEDAD ALKOHOLIKA’s Cadenas De Odio – November 29th, 2011

Happy 11th

ASHES YOU LEAVE’s The Cure For Happiness – November 29th, 2012



Happy 10th

BENEDICTUM’s Obey – November 29th, 2013

HUMAN FORTRESS’ Raided Land – November 29th, 2013

Happy 4th

BLACK VEIL BRIDES - The Night - November 29th, 2019

BOLZER - Lese Majesty - November 29th, 2019

CATTLE DECAPITATION - Death Atlas - November 29th, 2019

FLESHCRAWL - Into the Catacombs of Flesh - November 29th, 2019

PRONG - Age of Defiance - November 29th, 2019

STORMWARRIOR - Norsemen - November 29th, 2019



