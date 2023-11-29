Today In Metal History 🤘 November 29th, 2023 🤘 KING DIAMOND, GEORGE HARRISON, MONTROSE, BOSTON, GUNS N' ROSES, MOTÖRHEAD
November 29, 2023, 15 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. GEORGE HARRISON (THE BEATLES): February 25th, 1943 – November 29th, 2001 (aged 58)
R.I.P. Ronald Douglas "Ronnie" Montrose (MONTROSE): November 29th, 1947 – March 3rd, 2012 (aged 64)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 90th
John Mayall (JOHN MAYALL & THE BLUESBREAKERS) - November 29th, 1933
Happy 72nd
Barry Goudreau (BOSTON, RTZ) - November 29th, 1951
Happy 62nd
Masayoshi Yamashita (LOUDNESS) - November 29th, 1961
Happy 61st
Andy LaRocque (KING DIAMOND) - November 29th, 1962
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 49th
SLADE’s Slade in Flame - November 29th, 1974
Happy 47th
ZZ TOP’s Tejas - November 29th, 1976
Happy 41st
FOREIGNER’s Records - November 29, 1982
Happy 35th
GUNS N' ROSES' G N' R Lies - November 29th, 1988
Happy 30th
MOTÖRHEAD's Bastards - November 29th, 1993
Happy 12th
ROYAL HUNT’s Show Me How To Live – November 29th, 2011
Happy 10th
SCORPIONS’ MTV Unplugged - Live in Athens - November 29th, 2013
NIGHTWISH’s Showtime, Storytime - November 29th, 2013
Happy 12th
SOZIEDAD ALKOHOLIKA’s Cadenas De Odio – November 29th, 2011
Happy 11th
ASHES YOU LEAVE’s The Cure For Happiness – November 29th, 2012
Happy 10th
BENEDICTUM’s Obey – November 29th, 2013
HUMAN FORTRESS’ Raided Land – November 29th, 2013
Happy 4th
BLACK VEIL BRIDES - The Night - November 29th, 2019
BOLZER - Lese Majesty - November 29th, 2019
CATTLE DECAPITATION - Death Atlas - November 29th, 2019
FLESHCRAWL - Into the Catacombs of Flesh - November 29th, 2019
PRONG - Age of Defiance - November 29th, 2019
STORMWARRIOR - Norsemen - November 29th, 2019