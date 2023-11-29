Today In Metal History 🤘 November 29th, 2023 🤘 KING DIAMOND, GEORGE HARRISON, MONTROSE, BOSTON, GUNS N' ROSES, MOTÖRHEAD

November 29, 2023, 15 minutes ago

news rarities king diamond montrose boston guns n' roses motorhead

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. GEORGE HARRISON (THE BEATLES): February 25th, 1943 – November 29th, 2001 (aged 58)

R.I.P. Ronald Douglas "Ronnie" Montrose (MONTROSE): November 29th, 1947 – March 3rd, 2012 (aged 64)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 90th
John Mayall (JOHN MAYALL & THE BLUESBREAKERS) - November 29th, 1933 

Happy 72nd
Barry Goudreau (BOSTON, RTZ) - November 29th, 1951

Happy 62nd
Masayoshi Yamashita (LOUDNESS) - November 29th, 1961

Happy 61st
Andy LaRocque (KING DIAMOND) - November 29th, 1962


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th
SLADE’s Slade in Flame - November 29th, 1974

Happy 47th
ZZ TOP’s Tejas - November 29th, 1976

Happy 41st
FOREIGNER’s Records - November 29, 1982

Happy 35th
GUNS N' ROSES' G N' R Lies - November 29th, 1988

Happy 30th
MOTÖRHEAD's Bastards - November 29th, 1993

Happy 12th
ROYAL HUNT’s Show Me How To Live – November 29th, 2011

Happy 10th
SCORPIONS’ MTV Unplugged - Live in Athens - November 29th, 2013
NIGHTWISH’s Showtime, Storytime - November 29th, 2013

Happy 12th
SOZIEDAD ALKOHOLIKA’s Cadenas De Odio – November 29th, 2011

Happy 11th
ASHES YOU LEAVE’s The Cure For Happiness – November 29th, 2012
 
Happy 10th
BENEDICTUM’s Obey – November 29th, 2013
HUMAN FORTRESS’ Raided Land – November 29th, 2013

Happy 4th
BLACK VEIL BRIDES - The Night - November 29th, 2019
BOLZER - Lese Majesty - November 29th, 2019
CATTLE DECAPITATION - Death Atlas - November 29th, 2019
FLESHCRAWL - Into the Catacombs of Flesh - November 29th, 2019
PRONG - Age of Defiance - November 29th, 2019
STORMWARRIOR - Norsemen - November 29th, 2019



