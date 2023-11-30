Today In Metal History 🤘 November 30th, 2023🤘 DEEP PURPLE, SLAYER, PINK FLOYD, SAMMY HAGAR, CHILDREN OF BODOM, NIGHTWISH

November 30, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal deep purple pink floyd sammy hagar children of bodom nightwish

HEAVY HISTORY

VOIVOD + CELTIC FROST + DESTRUCTION + POSSESSED + NASTY SAVAGE. 38 years ago today (November 30th, 1985), Voivod manager Maurice Richard curated and presented the famous World War III festival at The Palladium in Montreal, Quebec. The legendary event was done to help raise funds for Voivod to record their second studio album (which would come to be named Rrröööaaarrr). 

SLAYER’s final show was November 30, 2019 at the Los Angeles Forum in California.



TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P Donald Scott Smith (LOVERBOY): February 13th, 1955 - November 30th, 2000

23 years ago today (November 30th, 2000), LOVERBOY bassist Donald Scott Smith died aged 45 when he was sailing off the coast of San Francisco near the Golden Gate Bridge, when a 36-foot wave swept him overboard. His body was never found. 


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th
Roger Glover (DEEP PURPLE) - November 30th, 1945 (photo credit above: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)

Happy 68th
BILLY IDOL - November 30th, 1955

Happy 66th
Richard Barbieri (PORCUPINE TREE) - November 30th, 1957

Happy 64th
Cherie Ann Currie (THE RUNAWAYS) - November 30th, 1959

Happy 59th
Mike Matijevic (STEELHEART) - November 30th, 1964

Happy 56th
Gus Pynn (SACRIFICE) - November 30th, 1967

Happy 50th
John Moyer (DISTURBED, OPERATION: MINDCRIME, ART OF ANARCHY) - November 30th, 1973

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th
PINK FLOYD’s The Wall - November 30th, 1979

Happy 42nd
YES’s Classic Yes - November 30th, 1981

Happy 41st
SAMMY HAGAR’s Three Lock Box - November 30, 1982

Happy 26th
SHADOWS FALL’s Somber Eyes To The Sky - November 30th 1997

Happy 25th
CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Something Wild – November 30th, 1998

Happy 14th
METALLICA's Orgullo, Pasion Y Gloria - Tres Noches En La Ciudad De Mexico - November 30th, 2009

Happy 13th
CHAPTER 14’s Like Trees In November – November 30th, 2010

Happy 12th
NIGHTWISH’s Imaginaerum – November 30th, 2011

THE UNGUIDED’s Hell Frost – November 30th, 2011

Happy 11th Birthday
FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING’s The Art of Coming Apart - November 30th, 2012
GAMMA RAY’s Skeletons & Majesties Live - November 30th, 2012
HAMMERFALL’s Gates Of Dalhalla (DVD) - November 30th, 2012

SATURNUS’ Saturn In Ascension - November 30th, 2012

Happy 6th
SILENT DESCENT’s Turn to Grey - November 30th, 2017

Happy 5th
CHROME DIVISION’s One Last Ride - November 30th, 2018
EMIGRATE’s A Million Degrees - November 30th, 2018
NACHTMYSTIUM’s Resilient - November 30th, 2018



