Today In Metal History 🤘 November 30th, 2023🤘 DEEP PURPLE, SLAYER, PINK FLOYD, SAMMY HAGAR, CHILDREN OF BODOM, NIGHTWISH

HEAVY HISTORY



VOIVOD + CELTIC FROST + DESTRUCTION + POSSESSED + NASTY SAVAGE. 38 years ago today (November 30th, 1985), Voivod manager Maurice Richard curated and presented the famous World War III festival at The Palladium in Montreal, Quebec. The legendary event was done to help raise funds for Voivod to record their second studio album (which would come to be named Rrröööaaarrr).





SLAYER’s final show was November 30, 2019 at the Los Angeles Forum in California.





TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P Donald Scott Smith (LOVERBOY): February 13th, 1955 - November 30th, 2000

23 years ago today (November 30th, 2000), LOVERBOY bassist Donald Scott Smith died aged 45 when he was sailing off the coast of San Francisco near the Golden Gate Bridge, when a 36-foot wave swept him overboard. His body was never found.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th

Roger Glover (DEEP PURPLE) - November 30th, 1945 (photo credit above: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)





Happy 68th

BILLY IDOL - November 30th, 1955





Happy 66th

Richard Barbieri (PORCUPINE TREE) - November 30th, 1957

Happy 64th

Cherie Ann Currie (THE RUNAWAYS) - November 30th, 1959

Happy 59th

Mike Matijevic (STEELHEART) - November 30th, 1964





Happy 56th

Gus Pynn (SACRIFICE) - November 30th, 1967





Happy 50th

John Moyer (DISTURBED, OPERATION: MINDCRIME, ART OF ANARCHY) - November 30th, 1973

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th

PINK FLOYD’s The Wall - November 30th, 1979



Happy 42nd

YES’s Classic Yes - November 30th, 1981

Happy 41st

SAMMY HAGAR’s Three Lock Box - November 30, 1982



Happy 26th

SHADOWS FALL’s Somber Eyes To The Sky - November 30th 1997

Happy 25th

CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Something Wild – November 30th, 1998



Happy 14th

METALLICA's Orgullo, Pasion Y Gloria - Tres Noches En La Ciudad De Mexico - November 30th, 2009

Happy 13th

CHAPTER 14’s Like Trees In November – November 30th, 2010

Happy 12th

NIGHTWISH’s Imaginaerum – November 30th, 2011



THE UNGUIDED’s Hell Frost – November 30th, 2011

Happy 11th Birthday

FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING’s The Art of Coming Apart - November 30th, 2012

GAMMA RAY’s Skeletons & Majesties Live - November 30th, 2012

HAMMERFALL’s Gates Of Dalhalla (DVD) - November 30th, 2012

SATURNUS’ Saturn In Ascension - November 30th, 2012



Happy 6th

SILENT DESCENT’s Turn to Grey - November 30th, 2017

Happy 5th

CHROME DIVISION’s One Last Ride - November 30th, 2018

EMIGRATE’s A Million Degrees - November 30th, 2018

NACHTMYSTIUM’s Resilient - November 30th, 2018