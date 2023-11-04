Today In Metal History 🤘 November 4th, 2023🤘 BLACK SABBATH, JORDAN RUDESS, JEFF SCOTT SOTO, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, STRATOVARIUS

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th

Jordan Rudess (DREAM THEATER, LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT) - November 4th, 1956





Happy 58th

JEFF SCOTT SOTO (TALISMAN, JOURNEY, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN) - November 4th, 1965





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

RAMONES’ Rocket To Russia - November 4th, 1977

Happy 42nd

BLACK SABBATH's Mob Rules - November 4th, 1981







Earlier this year we asked bassist Geezer Butler why they came back with a vengeance?

“I think it was because we’d established the lineup and people had accepted Ronnie. When we recorded Mob Rules we were more confident. We also didn’t want to repeat Heaven And Hell. We just took it as it came. I think the songs “Sign Of The Southern Cross” and “Falling Off The Edge Of The World” are two of the best Black Sabbath songs ever.”

Happy 37th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Trilogy - November 4th, 1986



Happy 26th

SOUNDGARDEN’s A-Sides - November 4th, 1997

Happy 21st

IRON MAIDEN’s Edward The Great - November 4th, 2002







Happy 20th

CANNIBAL CORPSE’s 15 Year Killing Spree – November 4th, 2003

AKERCOCKE’s Choronzon – November 4th, 2003

BON JOVI’s This Left Feels Right – November 4th, 2003

DIMENSION ZERO’s This Is Hell – November 4th, 2003

STRATOVARIUS’ Elements, Pt. 2 – November 4th, 2003



Happy 15th

LED ZEPPELIN’s Definitive Collection of Mini-LP Replica CDs Boxed Set – November 4th, 2008

Happy 12th

SCORPIONS’ Comeblack – November 4th, 2011

ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ Weightless – November 4th, 2011

DEATHSTARS’ The Greatest Hits On Earth – November 4th, 2011

Happy 9th

THE SKULL’s For Those Which Are Asleep – November 4th, 2014



Happy 7th

CIVIL WAR’s The Last Full Measure - November 4th, 2016

DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Atoma - November 4th, 2016

HAMMERFALL’s Built to Last - November 4th, 2016



PRETTY MAIDS’ Kingmaker - November 4th, 2016

SICK OF IT ALL’s When the Smoke Clears (EP) - November 4th, 2016

STARKILL’s Shadow Sleep - November 4th, 2016

VADER’s The Empire - November 4th, 2016