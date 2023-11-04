Today In Metal History 🤘 November 4th, 2023🤘 BLACK SABBATH, JORDAN RUDESS, JEFF SCOTT SOTO, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, STRATOVARIUS
November 4, 2023, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 67th
Jordan Rudess (DREAM THEATER, LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT) - November 4th, 1956
Happy 58th
JEFF SCOTT SOTO (TALISMAN, JOURNEY, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN) - November 4th, 1965
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 46th
RAMONES’ Rocket To Russia - November 4th, 1977
Happy 42nd
BLACK SABBATH's Mob Rules - November 4th, 1981
Earlier this year we asked bassist Geezer Butler why they came back with a vengeance?
“I think it was because we’d established the lineup and people had accepted Ronnie. When we recorded Mob Rules we were more confident. We also didn’t want to repeat Heaven And Hell. We just took it as it came. I think the songs “Sign Of The Southern Cross” and “Falling Off The Edge Of The World” are two of the best Black Sabbath songs ever.”
Happy 37th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Trilogy - November 4th, 1986
Happy 26th
SOUNDGARDEN’s A-Sides - November 4th, 1997
Happy 21st
IRON MAIDEN’s Edward The Great - November 4th, 2002
Happy 20th
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s 15 Year Killing Spree – November 4th, 2003
AKERCOCKE’s Choronzon – November 4th, 2003
BON JOVI’s This Left Feels Right – November 4th, 2003
DIMENSION ZERO’s This Is Hell – November 4th, 2003
STRATOVARIUS’ Elements, Pt. 2 – November 4th, 2003
Happy 15th
LED ZEPPELIN’s Definitive Collection of Mini-LP Replica CDs Boxed Set – November 4th, 2008
Happy 12th
SCORPIONS’ Comeblack – November 4th, 2011
ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ Weightless – November 4th, 2011
DEATHSTARS’ The Greatest Hits On Earth – November 4th, 2011
Happy 9th
THE SKULL’s For Those Which Are Asleep – November 4th, 2014
Happy 7th
CIVIL WAR’s The Last Full Measure - November 4th, 2016
DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Atoma - November 4th, 2016
HAMMERFALL’s Built to Last - November 4th, 2016
PRETTY MAIDS’ Kingmaker - November 4th, 2016
SICK OF IT ALL’s When the Smoke Clears (EP) - November 4th, 2016
STARKILL’s Shadow Sleep - November 4th, 2016
VADER’s The Empire - November 4th, 2016