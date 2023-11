Today In Metal History 🤘 November 5th, 2023🤘 NEVERMORE, ARCH ENEMY, TESLA, STATUS QUO, STRYPER

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 49th

Angela Gossow (ARCH ENEMY) - November 5th, 1974





Happy 67th

Jeff Watson (NIGHT RANGER) - November 5th, 1956

Happy 60th

Brian Wheat (TESLA) - November 5th, 1963

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd

STATUS QUO’S Dog Of Two Head - November 5th, 1971



Happy 39th

REO SPEEDWAGON’S Wheels Are Turnin' - November 5th, 1984

Happy 27th

NEVERMORE’s The Politics Of Ecstasy – November 5th, 1996 (top photo credit: Oliver Recker)



Happy 22nd

Echoes: The Best of PINK FLOYD – November 5th, 2001





Happy 21st

SYMPHONY X’ The Odyssey – November 5th, 2002



Happy 16th

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s Ire Works – November 5th, 2007

OPETH’s The Roundhouse Tapes – November 5th, 2007





Happy 13th

ALLEN/LANDE’s The Showdown – November 5th, 2010

Happy 10th

DREAM THEATER’s Live At Luna Park – November 5th, 2013

MELVINS’ Tres Cabrones – November 5th, 2013

STRYPER’s No More Hell To Pay – November 5th, 2013



Happy 17th

ARSIS’ United In Regret – November 5th, 2006

Happy 16th

NOVEMBRE’s The Blue – November 5th, 2007

Happy 14th

GAMA BOMB’s Tales From The Grave In Space – November 5th, 2009

Happy 13th

FORGOTTEN TALES’ We Shall See The Light – November 5th, 2010

Happy 10th

FALKENBACH’s Asa – November 5th, 2013





Happy 2nd

AUTOKRATOR - Persecution - November 5, 2021

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - Bullet For My Valentine - November 5, 2021

EMIGRATE - The Persistence Of Memory - November 5, 2021

GAAHLS WYRD - The Humming Mountain (EP) - November 5, 2021

OMNIUM GATHERUM - Origin - November 5, 2021

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT - Christfucker - November 5, 2021

SARKE - Allsighr - November 5, 2021