Today In Metal History 🤘 November 6th, 2023🤘 SCORPIONS, CRAIG GOLDY, PAUL GILBERT, LIVING COLOUR, KREATOR

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 56th

Paul Gilbert (MR. BIG) - November 6th, 1966 (photo credit James Chiang)





Happy 62nd

Craig Goldy (DIO) - November 6th, 1961 (photo credit: James Garvin)





Happy 77th

George Young (AC/DC, EASYBEATS) November 6th, 1946

Happy 73rd

Christopher Thomas 'Chris' Glen (MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP) November 6th, 1950

Happy 59th

Corey Glover (LIVING COLOUR) - November 6th, 1964





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 36th

Less Than Zero Soundtrack - November 6th, 1987





Happy 33rd

KREATOR’s Coma Of Souls – November 6th, 1990



SCORPIONS' Crazy World - November 6th, 1990





Happy 22nd

DEVIN TOWNSEND’s Terria – November 6th, 2001



Happy 11th

ALL THAT REMAINS’ A War You Cannot Win – November 6th, 2012

AEROSMITH’s Music From Another Dimension - November 6th, 2012



Happy 16th Birthday

AGNOSTIC FRONT’s Warriors – November 6th, 2007

DEMON HUNTER’s Storm The Gates Of Hell – November 6th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday

BRAINSTORM’s Just Highs No Lows (12 Years Of Persistence) – November 6th, 2009

IMPIOUS’s Death Domination – November 6th, 2009

SONIC SYNDICATE’s Rebellion – November 6th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday

BEHEADED’s Never To Dawn – November 6th, 2012



GENERAL SURGERY’s Like An Ever Flying Limb – November 6th, 2012

OTEP’s Sounds Like Armageddon – November 6th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday

CHASTAIN’s We Bleed Metal – November 6th, 2015

DARK MOOR’s Project X – November 6th, 2015

DEVIL YOU KNOW’s They Bleed Red – November 6th, 2015

VANDEN PLAS’ Chronicles Of The Immortals: Netherworld II

Happy 3rd

BLACK TUSK’s Years In Black (compilation album) - November 6th, 2020

FATES WARNING’s Long Day Good Night - November 6th, 2020



JEFF SCOTT SOTO’s Wide Awake (In My Dreamland) - November 6th, 2020

LIONHEART’s Live a=At Summer Breeze (live album) - November 6th, 2020

LORDS OF BLACK’s Alchemy of Souls – Part I - November 6th, 2020

LOUDBLAST’s Manifesto - November 6th, 2020

SOLSTAFIR’s Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love - November 6th, 2020