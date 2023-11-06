Today In Metal History 🤘 November 6th, 2023🤘 SCORPIONS, CRAIG GOLDY, PAUL GILBERT, LIVING COLOUR, KREATOR

November 6, 2023, 36 minutes ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 56th
Paul Gilbert (MR. BIG) - November 6th, 1966 (photo credit James Chiang)

Happy 62nd
Craig Goldy (DIO) - November 6th, 1961 (photo credit: James Garvin)

Happy 77th
George Young (AC/DC, EASYBEATS) November 6th, 1946

Happy 73rd
Christopher Thomas 'Chris' Glen (MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP) November 6th, 1950

Happy 59th
Corey Glover (LIVING COLOUR) - November 6th, 1964

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 36th
Less Than Zero Soundtrack - November 6th, 1987

Happy 33rd
KREATOR’s Coma Of Souls – November 6th, 1990

SCORPIONS' Crazy World - November 6th, 1990

Happy 22nd
DEVIN TOWNSEND’s Terria – November 6th, 2001

Happy 11th
ALL THAT REMAINS’ A War You Cannot Win – November 6th, 2012
AEROSMITH’s Music From Another Dimension - November 6th, 2012
 

Happy 16th Birthday
AGNOSTIC FRONT’s Warriors – November 6th, 2007
DEMON HUNTER’s Storm The Gates Of Hell – November 6th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday
BRAINSTORM’s Just Highs No Lows (12 Years Of Persistence) – November 6th, 2009
IMPIOUS’s Death Domination – November 6th, 2009
SONIC SYNDICATE’s Rebellion – November 6th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday
BEHEADED’s Never To Dawn – November 6th, 2012

GENERAL SURGERY’s Like An Ever Flying Limb – November 6th, 2012
OTEP’s Sounds Like Armageddon – November 6th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday
CHASTAIN’s We Bleed Metal – November 6th, 2015
DARK MOOR’s Project X – November 6th, 2015
DEVIL YOU KNOW’s They Bleed Red – November 6th, 2015
VANDEN PLAS’ Chronicles Of The Immortals: Netherworld II

Happy 3rd
BLACK TUSK’s Years In Black (compilation album) - November 6th, 2020
FATES WARNING’s Long Day Good Night - November 6th, 2020

JEFF SCOTT SOTO’s Wide Awake (In My Dreamland) - November 6th, 2020
LIONHEART’s Live a=At Summer Breeze (live album) - November 6th, 2020
LORDS OF BLACK’s Alchemy of Souls – Part I - November 6th, 2020
LOUDBLAST’s Manifesto - November 6th, 2020
SOLSTAFIR’s Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love - November 6th, 2020



HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

