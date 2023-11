Today In Metal History 🤘 November 6th, 2023🤘 SCORPIONS, CRAIG GOLDY, PAUL GILBERT, LIVING COLOUR, KREATOR

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 56th

Paul Gilbert (MR. BIG) - November 6th, 1966 (photo creditJames Chiang)





Happy 62nd

Craig Goldy (DIO) - November 6th, 1961 (photo credit: James Garvin)





Happy 77th

George Young (AC/DC, EASYBEATS) November 6th, 1946

Happy 73rd

Christopher Thomas 'Chris' Glen (MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP) November 6th, 1950

Happy 59th

Corey Glover (LIVING COLOUR) - November 6th, 1964





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 36th

Less Than Zero Soundtrack - November 6th, 1987





Happy 33rd

KREATORs Coma Of Souls November 6th, 1990



SCORPIONS' Crazy World - November 6th, 1990





Happy 22nd

DEVIN TOWNSENDs Terria November 6th, 2001



Happy 11th

ALL THAT REMAINS A War You Cannot Win November 6th, 2012

AEROSMITHs Music From Another Dimension - November 6th, 2012



Happy 16th Birthday

AGNOSTIC FRONTs Warriors November 6th, 2007

DEMON HUNTERs Storm The Gates Of Hell November 6th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday

BRAINSTORMs Just Highs No Lows (12 Years Of Persistence) November 6th, 2009

IMPIOUSs Death Domination November 6th, 2009

SONIC SYNDICATEs Rebellion November 6th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday

BEHEADEDs Never To Dawn November 6th, 2012



GENERAL SURGERYs Like An Ever Flying Limb November 6th, 2012

OTEPs Sounds Like Armageddon November 6th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday

CHASTAINs We Bleed Metal November 6th, 2015

DARK MOORs Project X November 6th, 2015

DEVIL YOU KNOWs They Bleed Red November 6th, 2015

VANDEN PLAS Chronicles Of The Immortals: Netherworld II

Happy 3rd

BLACK TUSKs Years In Black (compilation album) - November 6th, 2020

FATES WARNINGs Long Day Good Night - November 6th, 2020



JEFF SCOTT SOTOs Wide Awake (In My Dreamland) - November 6th, 2020

LIONHEARTs Live a=At Summer Breeze (live album) - November 6th, 2020

LORDS OF BLACKs Alchemy of Souls Part I - November 6th, 2020

LOUDBLASTs Manifesto - November 6th, 2020

SOLSTAFIRs Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love - November 6th, 2020