Today In Metal History 🤘 November 7th, 2023🤘 OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS, STEVE DI GIORGIO, YES, ALICE IN CHAINS, MACHINE HEAD
November 7, 2023, 37 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 63rd
Tommy Thayer (KISS, BLACK N’ BLUE) - November 7th, 1960
Happy 62nd
Brian Jay (KEEL) - November 7th, 1961
Happy 58th
Robert Duda (TAKARA) - November 7th, 1965
Happy 56th
Steve DiGiorgio (TESTAMENT, SADUS, DEATH, OBITUARY, ICED EARTH) - November 7, 1967
Happy 52nd
Robin Finck (GUNS N’ ROSES, NINE INCH NAILS) - November 7th, 1971
Happy 47th
Robert Caggiano (VOLBEAT, ANTHRAX) - November 7th, 1976
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 54th
PINK FLOYD’s Ummagumma - November 7th, 1969
Happy 42nd
OZZY OSBOURNE's Diary Of A Madman - November 7th, 1981
Happy 40th
YES’ 90125 - November 7th, 1983
Happy 34th
WHITESNAKE’s Slip Of The Tongue - November 18th, 1989
Happy 28th
ALICE IN CHAINS' Alice in Chains - November 7th, 1995
Happy 18th
DIMMU BORGIR’s Stormblåst MMV – November 7th, 2005
Happy 12th
FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s See You All In Hell - November 7th, 2011
AUTUMN’s Cold Comfort – November 7th, 2011
Happy 11th
BLOODBOUND’s In The Name Of Metal – November 7th, 2012
Happy 9th
MACHINE HEAD’s Bloodstone & Diamonds – November 7th, 2014
NE OBLIVISCARIS’ Citadel – November 7th, 2014
TRIOSPHERE’s The Heart Of The Matter – November 7th, 2014