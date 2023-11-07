Today In Metal History 🤘 November 7th, 2023🤘 OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS, STEVE DI GIORGIO, YES, ALICE IN CHAINS, MACHINE HEAD

November 7, 2023, 37 minutes ago

news heavy metal ozzy osbourne kiss alice in chains yngwie malmsteen machine head

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 63rd
Tommy Thayer (KISS, BLACK N’ BLUE) - November 7th, 1960

Happy 62nd
Brian Jay (KEEL) - November 7th, 1961

Happy 58th
Robert Duda (TAKARA) - November 7th, 1965

Happy 56th
Steve DiGiorgio (TESTAMENT, SADUS, DEATH, OBITUARY, ICED EARTH) - November 7, 1967

Happy 52nd
Robin Finck (GUNS N’ ROSES, NINE INCH NAILS) - November 7th, 1971

Happy 47th
Robert Caggiano (VOLBEAT, ANTHRAX) - November 7th, 1976

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th
PINK FLOYD’s Ummagumma - November 7th, 1969

Happy 42nd
OZZY OSBOURNE's Diary Of A Madman - November 7th, 1981

Happy 40th
YES’ 90125 - November 7th, 1983



Happy 34th
WHITESNAKE’s Slip Of The Tongue - November 18th, 1989

Happy 28th
ALICE IN CHAINS' Alice in Chains - November 7th, 1995


Happy 18th
DIMMU BORGIR’s Stormblåst MMV – November 7th, 2005

Happy 12th
FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s See You All In Hell - November 7th, 2011
AUTUMN’s Cold Comfort – November 7th, 2011

Happy 11th
BLOODBOUND’s In The Name Of Metal – November 7th, 2012

Happy 9th
MACHINE HEAD’s Bloodstone & Diamonds – November 7th, 2014

NE OBLIVISCARIS’ Citadel – November 7th, 2014
TRIOSPHERE’s The Heart Of The Matter – November 7th, 2014



