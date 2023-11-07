Today In Metal History 🤘 November 7th, 2023🤘 OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS, STEVE DI GIORGIO, YES, ALICE IN CHAINS, MACHINE HEAD

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 63rd

Tommy Thayer (KISS, BLACK N’ BLUE) - November 7th, 1960





Happy 62nd

Brian Jay (KEEL) - November 7th, 1961

Happy 58th

Robert Duda (TAKARA) - November 7th, 1965

Happy 56th

Steve DiGiorgio (TESTAMENT, SADUS, DEATH, OBITUARY, ICED EARTH) - November 7, 1967





Happy 52nd

Robin Finck (GUNS N’ ROSES, NINE INCH NAILS) - November 7th, 1971

Happy 47th

Robert Caggiano (VOLBEAT, ANTHRAX) - November 7th, 1976

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th

PINK FLOYD’s Ummagumma - November 7th, 1969

Happy 42nd

OZZY OSBOURNE's Diary Of A Madman - November 7th, 1981



Happy 40th

YES’ 90125 - November 7th, 1983







Happy 34th

WHITESNAKE’s Slip Of The Tongue - November 18th, 1989





Happy 28th

ALICE IN CHAINS' Alice in Chains - November 7th, 1995





Happy 18th

DIMMU BORGIR’s Stormblåst MMV – November 7th, 2005

Happy 12th

FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s See You All In Hell - November 7th, 2011

AUTUMN’s Cold Comfort – November 7th, 2011

Happy 11th

BLOODBOUND’s In The Name Of Metal – November 7th, 2012



Happy 9th

MACHINE HEAD’s Bloodstone & Diamonds – November 7th, 2014



NE OBLIVISCARIS’ Citadel – November 7th, 2014

TRIOSPHERE’s The Heart Of The Matter – November 7th, 2014