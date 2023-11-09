Today In Metal History 🤘 November 9th, 2023🤘 W.A.S.P., CHRIS JERICHO, TWISTED SISTER, CANDLEMASS, SAXON

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Jonathan Athon (BLACK TUSK): March 9th, 1982 - November 9th, 2014

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 53rd

Christopher Keith "Chris Jericho” Irvine (FOZZY) - November 9th, 1970





Happy 75th

Joe Bouchard (BLUE COUPE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 9th, 1948

Alan Gratzer (REO SPEEDWAGON) - November 9th, 1948





Happy 64th

Jeff Martin (RACER X, BADLANDS) - November 9th, 1959

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 53rd

DEREK AND THE DOMINOS’s Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs - November 9th, 1970

Happy 44th

IRON MAIDEN's The Soundhouse Tapes - November 9th, 1979





Happy 38th

W.A.S.P.'s The Last Command - November 9th, 1985





Happy 38th

HELIX' Long Way To Heaven - November 9th, 1985

TWISTED SISTER's Come Out And Play - November 9th, 1985



Y&T's Down For The Count - November 9th, 1985

AEROSMITH's Done With Mirrors - November 9th, 1985

Happy 37th

THE KILLER DWARFS’ Stand Tall - November 9th, 1986

Happy 38th

CANDLEMASS’ Nightfall - November 9th, 1987



Happy 24th

SAXON’s Metalhead - November 9th, 1999



Happy 13th Birthday

BEHEMOTH’s Evangelia Heretika - November 9th, 2010

GWAR’s Bloody Pit Of Horror - November 9th, 2010



AM I BLOOD’s Existence Of Trauma - November 9th, 2010

FIRST BLOOD’s Silence Is Betrayal - November 9th, 2010

OCEANO’s Contagion - November 9th, 2010

SARGEIST’s Let The Devil In - November 9th, 2010

UNDEROATH’s Ø (Disambiguation) - November 9th, 2010

VREID’s Vreid Goddamnit - November 9th, 2010

Happy 11th

CARCARIASS’ Hell And Torment – November 9th, 2012

Happy 5th

ALL THAT REMAINS’ Victim Of The New Disease - November 9th, 2018

ARCHITECTS’ Holy Hell - November 9th, 2018

ASHES OF ARES’ Well Of Souls - November 9th, 2018



AUGUST BURNS RED’s Winter Wilderness (EP) - November 9th, 2018

CRIPPLE BASTARDS’ La Fine Cresce Da Dentro - November 9th, 2018

CULT LEADER’s A Patient Man - November 9th, 2018

DAVID REECE’s Resilient Heart - November 9th, 2018

EINHERJER’s Norrøne Spor - November 9th, 2018

EVOKEN’s Hypnagogia - November 9th, 2018

LACUNA COIL’s The 119 Show – Live in London - November 9th, 2018

PSYCROPTIC’s As the Kingdom Drowns - November 9th, 2018

STEPHEN PEARCY’s View To A Thrill - November 9th, 2018