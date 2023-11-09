Today In Metal History 🤘 November 9th, 2023🤘 W.A.S.P., CHRIS JERICHO, TWISTED SISTER, CANDLEMASS, SAXON
November 9, 2023, 42 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Jonathan Athon (BLACK TUSK): March 9th, 1982 - November 9th, 2014
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 53rd
Christopher Keith "Chris Jericho” Irvine (FOZZY) - November 9th, 1970
Happy 75th
Joe Bouchard (BLUE COUPE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 9th, 1948
Alan Gratzer (REO SPEEDWAGON) - November 9th, 1948
Happy 64th
Jeff Martin (RACER X, BADLANDS) - November 9th, 1959
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 53rd
DEREK AND THE DOMINOS’s Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs - November 9th, 1970
Happy 44th
IRON MAIDEN's The Soundhouse Tapes - November 9th, 1979
Happy 38th
W.A.S.P.'s The Last Command - November 9th, 1985
Happy 38th
HELIX' Long Way To Heaven - November 9th, 1985
TWISTED SISTER's Come Out And Play - November 9th, 1985
Y&T's Down For The Count - November 9th, 1985
AEROSMITH's Done With Mirrors - November 9th, 1985
Happy 37th
THE KILLER DWARFS’ Stand Tall - November 9th, 1986
Happy 38th
CANDLEMASS’ Nightfall - November 9th, 1987
Happy 24th
SAXON’s Metalhead - November 9th, 1999
Happy 13th Birthday
BEHEMOTH’s Evangelia Heretika - November 9th, 2010
GWAR’s Bloody Pit Of Horror - November 9th, 2010
AM I BLOOD’s Existence Of Trauma - November 9th, 2010
FIRST BLOOD’s Silence Is Betrayal - November 9th, 2010
OCEANO’s Contagion - November 9th, 2010
SARGEIST’s Let The Devil In - November 9th, 2010
UNDEROATH’s Ø (Disambiguation) - November 9th, 2010
VREID’s Vreid Goddamnit - November 9th, 2010
Happy 11th
CARCARIASS’ Hell And Torment – November 9th, 2012
Happy 5th
ALL THAT REMAINS’ Victim Of The New Disease - November 9th, 2018
ARCHITECTS’ Holy Hell - November 9th, 2018
ASHES OF ARES’ Well Of Souls - November 9th, 2018
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Winter Wilderness (EP) - November 9th, 2018
CRIPPLE BASTARDS’ La Fine Cresce Da Dentro - November 9th, 2018
CULT LEADER’s A Patient Man - November 9th, 2018
DAVID REECE’s Resilient Heart - November 9th, 2018
EINHERJER’s Norrøne Spor - November 9th, 2018
EVOKEN’s Hypnagogia - November 9th, 2018
LACUNA COIL’s The 119 Show – Live in London - November 9th, 2018
PSYCROPTIC’s As the Kingdom Drowns - November 9th, 2018
STEPHEN PEARCY’s View To A Thrill - November 9th, 2018