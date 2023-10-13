Today In Metal History 🤘 October 13th, 2023🤘 SAMMY HAGAR, ANTHRAX, TRIUMPH, KISS, OVERKILL

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th

SAMMY HAGAR (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - October 13th, 1947 (Photo credit: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)





Happy 74th

Craig MacGregor (FOGHAT) (64) - - October 13th, 1949

Happy 63rd

Joey Belladonna (ANTHRAX) - October 13th, 1960





Happy 55th

Pete Lesperance (HAREM SCAREM) - October 13th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47h

TRIUMPH’s Triumph - October 13th, 1976



Happy 45th

AC/DC's If You Want Blood You've Got It - October 13th, 1978





Happy 41st

KISS' Creatures Of The Night - October 13th, 1982



Happy 37th

SAXON’s Rock The Nations – October 13th, 1986

Happy 34th

ACE FREHLEY’s Trouble Walkin’ – October 13th, 1989

OVERKILL’s The Years Of Decay – October 13th, 1989



Happy 14th

SKELETONWITCH’s Breathing The Fire – October 13th, 2009

BARONESS' Blue Record - October 13th, 2009

DAWN OF AZAZEL's Relentless - October 13th, 2009

Happy 6th

DANIEL CANANAGH’s Monochrome - October 13th, 2017

ENSLAVED’s E - October 13th, 2017



EXHUMED’s Death Revenge - October 13th, 2017

FOZZY’s Judas - October 13th, 2017

GOTHMINISTER’s The Other Side - October 13th, 2017

L.A. GUNS’ The Missing Peace - October 13th, 2017



MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s Vicious World - October 13th, 2017

POWER QUEST’s Sixth Dimension - October 13th, 2017

ROBERT PLANT’s Carry Fire - October 13th, 2017

SAMAEL’s Hegemony - October 13th, 2017

THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD’s Disomus - October 13th, 2017