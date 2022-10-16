Today In Metal History 🤘 October 16th, 2022🤘 POSSESSED, THIN LIZZY, OZZY OSBOURNE, PRIMAL FEAR, KAMELOT

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 79th

Fred Turner (BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE) - October 16th, 1943





Happy 69th

Tony Carey (RAINBOW) - October 16th, 1953

Happy 62nd

Robert Arthur "Bob" Mould (HÜSKER DÜ, SUGAR) - October 16th, 1960





Happy 60th

Michael "Flea" Balzary (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - October 16th, 1962







Happy 59th

Mat Sinner (SINNER, PRIMAL FEAR) - October 16th, 1963





Happy 51st

Chad Gray (HELLYEAH, MUDVAYNE) October 16th, 1971

Happy 46th

Casey Grillo (KAMELOT) - October 16th, 1976

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 54th

THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE’s Electric Ladyland - October 16, 1968

Happy 46th

THIN LIZZY's Johnny The Fox - October 16th, 1976



Happy 39th

THIN LIZZY’s Life:Live - October 16th, 1983

Happy 37th

POSSESSED's Seven Churches - October 16th, 1985



Happy 21st

OZZY OSBOURNE's Down To Earth - October 16th, 2001



JOURNEY’s The Essential Journey - October 16, 2001

Happy 16th Birthday

TEXTURES’ Drawing Circles - October 16, 2006

STURMGEIST's Uber - October 16th, 2006

SYLOSIS' Casting Shadows (EP) - October 16th, 2006

Happy 15th Birthday

BORN OF OSIRIS' The New Reign - October 16th, 2007

DEMIRICOUS' Two (Poverty) - October 16th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday

BRAINSTORM's Memorial Roots - October 16th, 2009

EPICA's Design Your Universe - October 16th, 2009

FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING - The Everhaunting Past/Chapter IV - A Splendid Retrospection - October 16th, 2009

WINGER's Karma - October 16th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday

DETHLOK’s Dethalbum III – October 16th, 2012

NO BRAGGING RIGHTS’ Cycles – October 16th, 2012

YAKUZA’s Beyul – October 16th, 2012

Happy 9th

EUROPE’s Live At Sweden Rock - 30th Anniversary Show - October 16th, 2013

Happy 8th

KAYO DOT’s Coffins On Lo – October 16th, 2014

Happy 7th Birthday

40 BELOW SUMMER’s Transmission Infrared – October 16th, 2015

BLACK TIDE’s Chasing Shadows – October 16th, 2015

GOROD’s A Maze Of Recycled Creeds – October 16th, 2015

SADIST’s Hyaena – October 16th, 2015

GRAVE’s Out Of Respect For The Dead – October 16th, 2015

SAXON’s Battering Ram – October 16th, 2015

Happy 4th

TOURNIQUET’s Gazing At Medusa - October 16th, 2018

Happy 2nd

BENEDICTION’s Scriptures - October 16th, 2020



SKALMOLD’s 10 Year Anniversary – Live in Reykjavík (live album) - October 16th, 2020

SONS OF OTIS’ Isolation - October 16th, 2020

SPIRIT ADRIFT’s Enlightened in Eternity - October 16th, 2020

TOMMY LEE’s Andro - October 16th, 2020