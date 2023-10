Today In Metal History 🤘 October 16th, 2023🤘 POSSESSED, THIN LIZZY, OZZY OSBOURNE, PRIMAL FEAR, KAMELOT

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 80th

Fred Turner (BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE) - October 16th, 1943





Happy 70th

Tony Carey (RAINBOW) - October 16th, 1953

Happy 63rd

Robert Arthur "Bob" Mould (HSKER D, SUGAR) - October 16th, 1960





Happy 61st

Michael "Flea" Balzary (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - October 16th, 1962



Happy 60th

Mat Sinner (SINNER, PRIMAL FEAR) - October 16th, 1963





Happy 52nd

Chad Gray (HELLYEAH, MUDVAYNE) October 16th, 1971

Happy 47th

Casey Grillo (KAMELOT) - October 16th, 1976

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 55th

THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCEs Electric Ladyland - October 16, 1968

Happy 47th

THIN LIZZY's Johnny The Fox - October 16th, 1976



Happy 40th

THIN LIZZYs Life:Live - October 16th, 1983

Happy 38th

POSSESSED's Seven Churches - October 16th, 1985



Happy 22nd

OZZY OSBOURNE's Down To Earth - October 16th, 2001



JOURNEYs The Essential Journey - October 16, 2001

Happy 17th Birthday

TEXTURES Drawing Circles - October 16, 2006

STURMGEIST's Uber - October 16th, 2006

SYLOSIS' Casting Shadows (EP) - October 16th, 2006

Happy 16th Birthday

BORN OF OSIRIS' The New Reign - October 16th, 2007

DEMIRICOUS' Two (Poverty) - October 16th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday

BRAINSTORM's Memorial Roots - October 16th, 2009

EPICA's Design Your Universe - October 16th, 2009

FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING - The Everhaunting Past/Chapter IV - A Splendid Retrospection - October 16th, 2009

WINGER's Karma - October 16th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday

DETHLOKs Dethalbum III October 16th, 2012

NO BRAGGING RIGHTS Cycles October 16th, 2012

YAKUZAs Beyul October 16th, 2012

Happy 10th

EUROPEs Live At Sweden Rock - 30th Anniversary Show - October 16th, 2013

Happy 8th

KAYO DOTs Coffins On Lo October 16th, 2014

Happy 8th Birthday

40 BELOW SUMMERs Transmission Infrared October 16th, 2015

BLACK TIDEs Chasing Shadows October 16th, 2015

GORODs A Maze Of Recycled Creeds October 16th, 2015

SADISTs Hyaena October 16th, 2015

GRAVEs Out Of Respect For The Dead October 16th, 2015

SAXONs Battering Ram October 16th, 2015

Happy 5th

TOURNIQUETs Gazing At Medusa - October 16th, 2018

Happy 3rd

BENEDICTIONs Scriptures - October 16th, 2020



SKALMOLDs 10 Year Anniversary Live in Reykjav穩k (live album) - October 16th, 2020

SONS OF OTIS Isolation - October 16th, 2020

SPIRIT ADRIFTs Enlightened in Eternity - October 16th, 2020

TOMMY LEEs Andro - October 16th, 2020