Today In Metal History 🤘 October 1st, 2024🤘 IRON MAIDEN, AMORPHIS, STYX, RAZOR, HELLOWEEN, MARDUK

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

Martin Robert Turner (WISHBONE ASH) - October 1, 1947



Happy 73rd

Brian Gilbert Greenway (APRIL WINE) - October 1, 1951

APRIL WINE guitarist since 1977.





Happy 52nd

Esa Holopainen (AMORPHIS) - October 1st, 1972







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th

STYX’ Crystal Ball - October 1st, 1976



Happy 47th

THE RUNAWAYS’ Waitin' For The Night - October 1st, 1977



Happy 40th

JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS’ Glorious Results Of A Misspent Youth - October 1st, 1984

Happy 39th

RAZOR's Evil Invaders - October 1st, 1985







HELLOWEEN’s Walls Of Jericho - October 1st, 1985



Happy 34th

IRON MAIDEN's No Prayer For The Dying - October 1st, 1990





Happy 33rd

MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Decade Of Decadence 81-91 - October 1st, 1991

Happy 31st

MARDUK’s Those Of The Unlight - October 1st, 1993



Happy 30th

ACCEPT’s Death Row - October 1st, 1994

EDGE OF SANITY’s Purgatory Afterglow - October 1st, 1994





Happy 28th

WARRANT’s Belly To Belly - October 1st, 1996

Happy 17th

AXEL RUDI PELL’s Diamonds Unlocked - October 1st, 2007

SYBREED’s Antares - October 1st, 2007

Happy 14th

GRAVE DIGGER's The Clans Will Rise Again - October 1st, 2010



MELECHESH's The Epigenesis - October 1st, 2010

Happy 11th

BROKEN HOPE’s Omen Of Disease - October 1st, 2013

SCAR THE MARTYR’s Scar The Martyr - October 1st, 2013

THE BROWNING’s Hypernova - October 1st, 2013

WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Paradise (What About Us?) - October 1st, 2013

Happy 4th

GREG PUCIATO’s Child Soldier: Creator of God - October 1st, 2020



Happy 3rd

ASKING ALEXANDRIA - See What's On The Inside - October 1, 2021

ENSLAVED - Caravans To The Outer Worlds - October 1, 2021

FULL OF HELL - Garden Of Burning Apparitions - October 1, 2021

KATATONIA - Mnemosynean - October 1, 2021

KK'S PRIEST - Sermons Of The Sinner - October 1, 2021

KRYPTOS - Force Of Danger - October 1, 2021

MINISTRY - Moral Hygiene - October 1, 2021

VAMPIRES EVERYWHERE! - The Awakening - October 1, 2021

WAGE WAR - Manic - October 1, 2021



