Today In Metal History 🤘 October 22nd, 2024🤘 DEATH, LESLIE WEST, RATT, LED ZEPPELIN, KISS, SLAYER, VAN HALEN
October 22, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. George Redburn Young (AC/DC producer/brother): November 6th, 1946 – October 22nd, 2017 (aged 75)
R.I.P. Leslie West (MOUNTAIN): October 22nd, 1945 - December 23, 2020 (aged 70)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 66th
Bobby Blotzer (RATT) - October 22nd, 1958
Happy 59th
Dave McClain (MACHINE HEAD) - October 22nd, 1965
Happy 53rd
Rafael Bittencourt (ANGRA) - October 22nd, 1971
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 55th
LED ZEPPELIN II - October 22nd, 1969
Happy 50th
KISS' Hotter Than Hell - October 22nd, 1974
Happy 33rd
DEATH’s Human – October 22nd, 1991
SLAYER’s Decade Of Aggression – October 22nd, 1991
SUFFOCATION’s Effigy Of The Forgotten – October 22nd, 1991
VAN HALEN’s Best Of – Volume I – October 22nd, 1996
OVERKILL’s Fuck You!!! And Then Some - October 22nd, 1996
JOURNEY’s Trial By Fire – October 22nd, 1996
Happy 26th
DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s Under The Running Board – October 22nd, 1998
Happy 22nd
BEHEMOTH’s Zos Kia Cultus (Here And Beyond) – October 22nd, 2002
BLACK SABBATH’s Symptom Of The Universe: The Original Black Sabbath 1970-1978 - October 22nd, 2002
Happy 15th
MANEGRAM's Nattvasen - October 22nd, 2009
Happy 14th
FORBIDDEN's Omega Wave - October 22nd, 2010
CRADLE OF FILTH's Darkly Darkly Venus Aversa - October 22nd, 2010
NEAERA's Forging The Eclipse - October 22nd, 2010
VIRGIN STEELE’s The Black Light Bacchanalia - October 22nd, 2010
Happy 12th
DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Zero Distance – October 22nd, 2012
BISON B.C.’s Lovelessness – October 22nd, 2012
ILL NINO’s Epidemia – October 22nd, 2012
THE SWORD’s Apocryphon – October 22nd, 2012
Happy 11th Birthday
METAL CHURCH’s Generation Nothing – October 22nd, 2013
IHSAHN’s Das Seelenbrechen – October 22nd, 2013
LITA FORD’s The Bitch Is Back…Live – October 22nd, 2013
DEF LEPPARD’s Viva! Hysteria – October 22nd, 2013
Happy 3rd
ARMORED SAINT - Symbol Of Salvation Live - October 22, 2021
BURNING POINT - Arsonist Of The Soul - October 22, 2021
CRADLE OF FILTH - Existence Is Futile - October 22, 2021
DREAM THEATER - A View From The Top Of The World - October 22, 2021
EVERY TIME I DIE - Radical - October 22, 2021
EXHUMED - Worming - October 22, 2021
MASSACRE - Resurgence - October 22, 2021
SIXX:A.M. - Hits - October 22, 2021
U.D.O. - Game Over - October 22, 2021
WAKING THE CADAVER - Authority Through Intimidation - October 22, 2021