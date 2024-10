Today In Metal History 🤘 October 22nd, 2024🤘 DEATH, LESLIE WEST, RATT, LED ZEPPELIN, KISS, SLAYER, VAN HALEN

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. George Redburn Young (AC/DC producer/brother): November 6th, 1946 – October 22nd, 2017 (aged 75)

R.I.P. Leslie West (MOUNTAIN): October 22nd, 1945 - December 23, 2020 (aged 70)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 66th

Bobby Blotzer (RATT) - October 22nd, 1958





Happy 59th

Dave McClain (MACHINE HEAD) - October 22nd, 1965

Happy 53rd

Rafael Bittencourt (ANGRA) - October 22nd, 1971

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 55th

LED ZEPPELIN II - October 22nd, 1969



Happy 50th

KISS' Hotter Than Hell - October 22nd, 1974



Happy 33rd

DEATH’s Human – October 22nd, 1991







SLAYER’s Decade Of Aggression – October 22nd, 1991







SUFFOCATION’s Effigy Of The Forgotten – October 22nd, 1991

VAN HALEN’s Best Of – Volume I – October 22nd, 1996

OVERKILL’s Fuck You!!! And Then Some - October 22nd, 1996

JOURNEY’s Trial By Fire – October 22nd, 1996





Happy 26th

DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s Under The Running Board – October 22nd, 1998

Happy 22nd

BEHEMOTH’s Zos Kia Cultus (Here And Beyond) – October 22nd, 2002



BLACK SABBATH’s Symptom Of The Universe: The Original Black Sabbath 1970-1978 - October 22nd, 2002

Happy 15th

MANEGRAM's Nattvasen - October 22nd, 2009

Happy 14th

FORBIDDEN's Omega Wave - October 22nd, 2010



CRADLE OF FILTH's Darkly Darkly Venus Aversa - October 22nd, 2010

NEAERA's Forging The Eclipse - October 22nd, 2010

VIRGIN STEELE’s The Black Light Bacchanalia - October 22nd, 2010

Happy 12th

DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Zero Distance – October 22nd, 2012

BISON B.C.’s Lovelessness – October 22nd, 2012

ILL NINO’s Epidemia – October 22nd, 2012

THE SWORD’s Apocryphon – October 22nd, 2012

Happy 11th Birthday

METAL CHURCH’s Generation Nothing – October 22nd, 2013



IHSAHN’s Das Seelenbrechen – October 22nd, 2013

LITA FORD’s The Bitch Is Back…Live – October 22nd, 2013

DEF LEPPARD’s Viva! Hysteria – October 22nd, 2013



Happy 3rd

ARMORED SAINT - Symbol Of Salvation Live - October 22, 2021

BURNING POINT - Arsonist Of The Soul - October 22, 2021

CRADLE OF FILTH - Existence Is Futile - October 22, 2021

DREAM THEATER - A View From The Top Of The World - October 22, 2021

EVERY TIME I DIE - Radical - October 22, 2021

EXHUMED - Worming - October 22, 2021

MASSACRE - Resurgence - October 22, 2021

SIXX:A.M. - Hits - October 22, 2021

U.D.O. - Game Over - October 22, 2021

WAKING THE CADAVER - Authority Through Intimidation - October 22, 2021