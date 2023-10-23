Today In Metal History 🤘 October 23rd, 2023🤘 METALLICA, GENESIS, OZZY OSBOURNE, ANGRA, HELLOWEEN

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Michael "Würzel" Bursten - (MOTÖRHEAD): October 23rd, 1949 – July 9th, 2011 (aged 61)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 59th

Robert Trujillo (METALLICA, OZZY OSBOURNE, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - October 23rd, 1964 (photo credit: Mats Andersson)





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd

GENESIS’ Trespass - October 23rd, 1970



Happy 41st

BUDGIE’s Deliver Us From Evil - October 23rd, 1982



Happy 33rd

DEEP PURPLE’s Slaves And Masters (October 23rd, 1990)



Happy 29th

FOREIGNER’s Mr. Moonlight - October 23rd, 1994

Happy 28th

OZZY OSBOURNE’s Ozzmosis - October 23rd, 1995



DEF LEPPARD’s Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits (1980-1995) - October 23rd, 1995

Happy 27th

AYREON’s Actual Fantasy - October 23rd, 1996

Happy 22nd

GODFLESH’s Hymns - October 23rd, 2001

Happy 17th

ANGRA’s Aurora Consurgens - October 23rd, 2006



KRUX's II - October 23rd, 2006

Happy 16th

HAMMERFALL’s Steel Meets Steel - Ten Years of Glory - October 23rd, 2007

EXODUS' The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A - October 23rd, 2007

HELLOWEEN's Gambling With The Devil - October 23rd, 2007



ROBERT PLANT/ALISON KRAUSS’ Raising Sand - October 23rd, 2007

Happy 14th

HYPOCRISY's A Taste Of Extreme Divinity - October 23rd, 2009

SAVAGE CIRCUS' Of Doom And Death

TRANSATLANTIC's The Whirlwind

Happy 11th Birthday

A LIFE ONCE LOST’s Ecstatic Trance – October 23rd, 2012

BEHOLD THE ARCTOPUS’ Horrorscension – October 23rd, 2012

GOD SEED’s I Begin – October 23rd, 2012

PIG DESTROYER’s Book Burner – October 23rd, 2012

SISTER SIN’s Now And Forever – October 23rd, 2012

THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXTRAVAGANZA’s Danza III: The Alpha – The Omega – October 23rd, 2012

Happy 8th

AMBERIAN DAWN’s Innuendo – October 23rd, 2015

BORN OF OSIRIS’ Soul Sphere – October 23rd, 2015

STRYPER’s Fallen – October 23rd, 2015



VEHEMENCE ‘s Forward Without Motion – October 23rd, 2015

Happy 3rd

ARMORED SAINT’s Punching the Sky - October 23rd, 2020



FEVER 333’s Wrong Generation (EP) - October 23rd, 2020

HAMMERFALL’s Live! Against the World (live album) - October 23rd, 2020

LEAVES' EYES’ The Last Viking - October 23rd, 2020

PALLBEARER’s Forgotten Days - October 23rd, 2020

RAGING SPEEDHORN’s Hard to Kill - October 23rd, 2020

RUSTY EYE’s Dissecting Shadows - October 23rd, 2020

SAUL’s Rise as Equals - October 23rd, 2020

SEVENDUST’s Blood & Stone - October 23rd, 2020

ZEAL & ARDOR’s Wake Of A Nation (EP) - October 23rd, 2020