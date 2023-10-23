Today In Metal History 🤘 October 23rd, 2023🤘 METALLICA, GENESIS, OZZY OSBOURNE, ANGRA, HELLOWEEN

October 23, 2023, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Michael "Würzel" Bursten - (MOTÖRHEAD): October 23rd, 1949 – July 9th, 2011 (aged 61)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 59th
Robert Trujillo (METALLICA, OZZY OSBOURNE, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - October 23rd, 1964 (photo credit: Mats Andersson)

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd
GENESIS’ Trespass - October 23rd, 1970

Happy 41st
BUDGIE’s Deliver Us From Evil - October 23rd, 1982

Happy 33rd
DEEP PURPLE’s Slaves And Masters (October 23rd, 1990)

Happy 29th
FOREIGNER’s Mr. Moonlight - October 23rd, 1994 

Happy 28th
OZZY OSBOURNE’s Ozzmosis - October 23rd, 1995

DEF LEPPARD’s Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits (1980-1995) - October 23rd, 1995

Happy 27th
AYREON’s Actual Fantasy - October 23rd, 1996

Happy 22nd
GODFLESH’s Hymns - October 23rd, 2001

Happy 17th
ANGRA’s Aurora Consurgens - October 23rd, 2006

KRUX's II - October 23rd, 2006

Happy 16th
HAMMERFALL’s Steel Meets Steel - Ten Years of Glory - October 23rd, 2007
EXODUS' The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A - October 23rd, 2007
HELLOWEEN's Gambling With The Devil - October 23rd, 2007

ROBERT PLANT/ALISON KRAUSS’ Raising Sand - October 23rd, 2007

Happy 14th
HYPOCRISY's A Taste Of Extreme Divinity - October 23rd, 2009
SAVAGE CIRCUS' Of Doom And Death
TRANSATLANTIC's The Whirlwind

Happy 11th Birthday
A LIFE ONCE LOST’s Ecstatic Trance – October 23rd, 2012
BEHOLD THE ARCTOPUS’ Horrorscension – October 23rd, 2012
GOD SEED’s I Begin – October 23rd, 2012
PIG DESTROYER’s Book Burner – October 23rd, 2012
SISTER SIN’s Now And Forever – October 23rd, 2012
THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXTRAVAGANZA’s Danza III: The Alpha – The Omega – October 23rd, 2012

Happy 8th
AMBERIAN DAWN’s Innuendo – October 23rd, 2015
BORN OF OSIRIS’ Soul Sphere – October 23rd, 2015
STRYPER’s Fallen – October 23rd, 2015

VEHEMENCE ‘s Forward Without Motion – October 23rd, 2015

Happy 3rd
ARMORED SAINT’s Punching the Sky - October 23rd, 2020

FEVER 333’s Wrong Generation (EP) - October 23rd, 2020
HAMMERFALL’s Live! Against the World (live album) - October 23rd, 2020
LEAVES' EYES’ The Last Viking - October 23rd, 2020
PALLBEARER’s Forgotten Days - October 23rd, 2020
RAGING SPEEDHORN’s Hard to Kill - October 23rd, 2020
RUSTY EYE’s Dissecting Shadows - October 23rd, 2020
SAUL’s Rise as Equals - October 23rd, 2020
SEVENDUST’s Blood & Stone - October 23rd, 2020
ZEAL & ARDOR’s Wake Of A Nation (EP) - October 23rd, 2020



