Today In Metal History 🤘 October 24th, 2024🤘 RUSH, KROKUS, STRYPER, SAVATAGE, OVERKILL
October 24, 2024, 33 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 88th
William “Bill” George Wyman (THE ROLLING STONES, BILL WYMAN'S RHYTHM KINGS) - October 24th, 1936
Happy 73rd
Christoph "Chris" von Rohr (KROKUS) - October 24th, 1951
Happy 82nd
Ted Templeman (VAN HALEN, MONTROSE, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS producer) - October 24th, 1942
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 46th
RUSH's Hemispheres - October 24th, 1978
Happy 44th
CHEAP TRICK’s All Shook Up - October 24, 1980
Happy 38th
STRYPER's To Hell With The Devil - October 24th, 1986
Happy 29th
ANTHRAX' Stomp 442 - October 24th, 1995
SAVATAGE’s Dead Winter Dead - October 24th, 1995
Happy 24th
SIX FEET UNDER's Graveyard Classics - October 24th, 2000
MEGADETH’s Capitol Punishment: The Megadeth Years – October 24th, 2000
OVERKILL’s Bloodletting – October 24th, 2000
Happy 19th
DEEP PURPLE’s Rapture Of The Deep – October 24th, 2005
Happy 18th
PAUL STANLEY’s Live To Win - October 24th, 2006
SKID ROW’s Revolutions Per Minute - October 24th, 2006
BETO VASQUEZ INFINITY's Flying Towards The New Horizon - October 24th, 2006
Happy 17th
HELLOWEEN's Gambling With The Devil - October 24th, 2007
Happy 15th
TO-MERA's Earthbound - October 24th, 2009
Happy 19th
STREAM OF PASSION's Embrace The Storm - October 24th, 2005
Happy 13th Birthday
CRADLE OF FILTH’s Evermore Darkly - October 24th, 2011
1349's Hellvetia Fire’s The Official 1349 Bootleg - October 24th, 2011
MARTYR LUCIFER's Farewell To Graveland - October 24th, 2011
ORPHANED LAND's The Road To OR-Shalem - October 24th, 2011
Happy 11th Birthday
ANGRA’s Best Reached Horizons – October 24th, 2013
Happy 10th Birthday
KINGFISHER SKY’s Arms Of Morpheus – October 24th, 2014
LIV KRISTINE’s Vervain – October 24th, 2014
WHILE HEAVEN WEPT’s Deus Ex Machina – October 24th, 2014
Happy 4th
INFECTIOUS GROOVES’ Take U On A Ride - October 24th, 2020