Today In Metal History 🤘 October 24th, 2024🤘 RUSH, KROKUS, STRYPER, SAVATAGE, OVERKILL

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 88th

William “Bill” George Wyman (THE ROLLING STONES, BILL WYMAN'S RHYTHM KINGS) - October 24th, 1936

Happy 73rd

Christoph "Chris" von Rohr (KROKUS) - October 24th, 1951





Happy 82nd

Ted Templeman (VAN HALEN, MONTROSE, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS producer) - October 24th, 1942





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

RUSH's Hemispheres - October 24th, 1978



Happy 44th

CHEAP TRICK’s All Shook Up - October 24, 1980

Happy 38th

STRYPER's To Hell With The Devil - October 24th, 1986



Happy 29th

ANTHRAX' Stomp 442 - October 24th, 1995







SAVATAGE’s Dead Winter Dead - October 24th, 1995



Happy 24th

SIX FEET UNDER's Graveyard Classics - October 24th, 2000

MEGADETH’s Capitol Punishment: The Megadeth Years – October 24th, 2000

OVERKILL’s Bloodletting – October 24th, 2000



Happy 19th

DEEP PURPLE’s Rapture Of The Deep – October 24th, 2005



Happy 18th

PAUL STANLEY’s Live To Win - October 24th, 2006







SKID ROW’s Revolutions Per Minute - October 24th, 2006

BETO VASQUEZ INFINITY's Flying Towards The New Horizon - October 24th, 2006



Happy 17th

HELLOWEEN's Gambling With The Devil - October 24th, 2007

Happy 15th

TO-MERA's Earthbound - October 24th, 2009

Happy 13th Birthday

CRADLE OF FILTH’s Evermore Darkly - October 24th, 2011

1349's Hellvetia Fire’s The Official 1349 Bootleg - October 24th, 2011

MARTYR LUCIFER's Farewell To Graveland - October 24th, 2011

ORPHANED LAND's The Road To OR-Shalem - October 24th, 2011

Happy 11th Birthday

ANGRA’s Best Reached Horizons – October 24th, 2013

Happy 10th Birthday

KINGFISHER SKY’s Arms Of Morpheus – October 24th, 2014

LIV KRISTINE’s Vervain – October 24th, 2014



WHILE HEAVEN WEPT’s Deus Ex Machina – October 24th, 2014

Happy 4th

INFECTIOUS GROOVES’ Take U On A Ride - October 24th, 2020