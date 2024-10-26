Today In Metal History 🤘 October 26th, 2024🤘 NIGHT RANGER, DREAM THEATER, U.D.O., KAMELOT, BLOODBATH, WARREL DANE
Happy 51st
THE WHO’s Quadrophenia - October 26th, 1973
Happy 43rd
QUEEN’s Greatest Hits - October 26th, 1981
Happy 41st
NIGHT RANGER’s Midnight Madness - October 26th, 1983
Happy 26th
NAPALM DEATH’s Words From The Exit Wound - October 26th, 1998
Happy 25th
DREAM THEATER’s Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory - October 26th, 1999
Happy 20th
U.D.O.’s Thunderball - October 26th, 2004
Happy 15th
DARK TRANQUILLITY's Where Death Is Most Alive - October 26th, 2009
MY DYING BRIDE's Bring Me Victory EP - October 26th, 2009
ROB HALFORD's Halford III - Winter Songs - October 26th, 2009
HELLBASTARD's The Need To Kill - October 26th, 2009
SHADOW GALLERY's Digital Ghosts - October 26th, 2009
Happy 14th Birthday
AGATHOCLES' This Is Not A Threat, It's A Promise - October 26th, 2010
DAATH's Daath - October 26th, 2010
ILL NINO's Dead New World - October 26th, 2010
KRIEG's The Isolationist - October 26th, 2010
KYLESA's Spiral Shadow - October 26th, 2010
SACRED OATH's World On Fire - October 26th, 2010
SLOUGH FEG's The Animal Spirits - October 26th, 2010
STAR ONE's Victims Of The Modern Age - October 26th, 2010
WITHERED's Dualitas - October 26th, 2010
DISKREET's Engage The Mechanicality - October 26th, 2010
FIREWIND's Days Of Defiance - October 26th, 2010
MONSTER MAGNET's Mastermind - October 26th, 2010
Happy 13th
RIOT's Immortal Soul - October 26th, 2011
Happy 12th Birthday
KAMELOT’s Silverthorn – October 26th, 2012
NEUROSIS’ Honor Found In Decay – October 26th, 2012
PARKWAY DRIVE’s Atlas – October 26th, 2012
REBELLION’s Arminius – Furor Teutonicus – October 26th, 2012
SKÁLMÖLD’s Börn Loka – October 26th, 2012
THE SORROW’s Misery Escape – October 26th, 2012
Happy 6th
BLOODBATH’s The Arrow of Satan Is Drawn - October 26th, 2018
THE BROWNING’s Geist - October 26th, 2018
CHEVELLE’s 12 Bloody Spies (compilation album) - October 26th, 2018
CRYPTOPSY’s The Book of Suffering – Tome II - October 26th, 2018
FIFTH ANGEL’s The Third Secret - October 26th, 2018
HAKEN’s Vector - October 26th, 2018
HATE ETERNAL’s Upon Desolate Sands - October 26th, 2018
ICARUS WITCH’s Goodbye Cruel World - October 26th, 2018
INTO ETERNITY’s The Sirens - October 26th, 2018
KMFDM’s Live in the USSA - October 26th, 2018
MASS HYSTERIA’s Maniac - October 26th, 2018
SIRENIA’s Arcane Astral Aeons - October 26th, 2018
SKULL FIST’s Way of the Road - October 26th, 2018
TED POLEY’s Modern Art - October 26th, 2018
UNLEASHED’s The Hunt for White Christ - October 26th, 2018
WARREL DANE’s Shadow Work - October 26th, 2018