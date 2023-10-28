Today In Metal History 🤘 October 28th, 2023🤘 QUEEN, MONSTER MAGNET, KISS, ZZ TOP, HAMMERFALL, AT THE GATES

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th

Dave Wyndorf (MONSTER MAGNET) - October 28th, 1956





Happy 70th

Desmond Child (born John Charles Barrett; KISS, AEROSMITH, ALICE COOPER, BON JOVI collaborator) - October 28th, 1953

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

QUEEN's News Of The World - October 28th, 1977





SEX PISTOLS’ Never Mind The Bollocks – October 28th, 1977





Happy 41st

KISS' Creatures Of The Night - October 28th, 1982



Happy 40th

VANDENBERG’s Heading For A Storm - October 28th, 1983

Happy 38th

ZZ TOP’s Afterburner - October 28th, 1985

Happy 26th

KISS' Carnival Of Souls - October 28th, 1997

Happy 21st

HAMMERFALL’s Crimson Thunder - October 28th, 2002



Happy 20th

DEVILDRIVER’s DevilDriver - October 28th, 2003

HATEBREED’s The Rise Of Brutality - October 28th, 2003

Happy 14th Birthday

ARKONA's Goy, Rode, Goy! - October 28th, 2009

HOLLENTHON's Tyrants And Wraiths EP - October 28th, 2009

Happy 12th

STEEL PANTHER’s Balls Out - October 28th, 2011



ISOLE's Born From Shadows - October 28th, 2011

Happy 10th

AYREON’s The Theory Of Everything – October 28th, 2013

HAIL OF BULLETS’ III: The Rommel Chronicles – October 28th, 2013

MAN MUST DIE’s Peace Was Never An Option – October 28th, 2013

Happy 9th

AT THE GATES’ At War With Reality – October 28th, 2014



OBITUARY’s Inked In Blood – October 28th, 2014

RIOT V’s Unleash The Fire – October 28th, 2014

ABYSMAL DAWN’s Obsolescence – October 28th, 2014

ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Desideratum – October 28th, 2014

GIANT SQUID’s Minoans – October 28th, 2014

UNEARTH’s Watchers Of Rule – October 28th, 2014





Happy 7th

ANAAL NATHRAKH’s The Whole of the Law - October 28th, 2016

AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s The Stage - October 28th, 2016

CAR BOMB’s Meta - October 28th, 2016

CROWBAR’s The Serpent Only Lies - October 28th, 2016

DERANGED’s Struck by a Murderous Siege - October 28th, 2016

DOPE’s Blood Money, Part 1 - October 28th, 2016

HELMET’s Dead to the World - October 28th, 2016

KRYPTS’ Remnants of Expansion - October 28th, 2016

MADDER MORTEM’s Red in Tooth and Claw - October 28th, 2016

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE’s This Light I Hold - October 28th, 2016

PAINTED IN EXILE’s The Ordeal - October 28th, 2016

SERPENTIINE DOMINION’s Serpentine Dominion - October 28th, 2016

TESTAMENT’s Brotherhood Of The Snake - October 28th, 2016



THEOCRACY’s Ghost Ship - October 28th, 2016

ULCERATE’s Shrines of Paralysis - October 28th, 2016

UPON A BURNING BODY’s Straight from the Barrio - October 28th, 2016

WHORES’ Gold - October 28th, 2016