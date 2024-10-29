Today In Metal History 🤘 October 29th, 2024🤘 RUSH, QUIET RIOT, DEEP PURPLE, FATES WARNING, VENOM, LACUNA COIL
October 29, 2024, 25 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Howard Duane Allman (THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND): November 20th, 1946 – October 29th, 1971 (aged 24)
R.I.P. Kevin Mark DuBrow (QUIET RIOT): October 29th, 1955 − November 19th, 2007 (aged 52)
R.I.P. Mike Baker (SHADOW GALLERY) - September 2nd, 1963 – October 29th, 2008
R.I.P. Brian “Denny Laine” Frederick Arthur Hines (PAUL McCARTNEY AND WINGS, THE MOODY BLUES) - October 29th, 1944 – December 5th, 2023
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Guy Gelso (ZEBRA) - October 29th, 1951
Happy 60th
JOHN WEST (ROYAL HUNT, ARTENSION) - October 29th, 1964
Happy 59th
Steven “Sweet” Chamberlin (WARRANT) - October 29th, 1965
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 43rd
RUSH's Exit... Stage Left - October 29th, 1981
Happy 42nd
PAT BENETAR’s Get Nervous - October 29th, 1982
Happy 40th
DEEP PURPLE’s Perfect Strangers – October 29th, 1984
Happy 39th
RUSH's Power Windows - October 29th, 1985
Happy 33rd
FATES WARNING’s Parallels - October 29th, 1991
Happy 32nd
VENOM’s The Waste Lands – October 29th, 1992
Happy 22nd
LACUNA COIL’s Comalies - October 29th, 2002
Happy 17th
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Hell Is Empty and All the Devils Are Here - October 29th, 2007
Happy 14th
METALLICA’s, MEGADETH’s, SLAYER’s, ANTHRAX’s The Big Four: Live from Sofia, Bulgaria – October 29th, 2010
THE SORROW's The Sorrow - October 29th, 2010
WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH's MMX - October 29th, 2010
ANGBAND's Visions Of The Seeker - October 29th, 2010
Happy 12th
SHINING’s Redefining Darkness – October 29th, 2012
Happy 11th
KATAKLYSM’s Waiting For The End To Come – October 29th, 2013
KILL DEVIL HILL’s Revolution Rise – October 29th, 2013
PROTEST THE HERO’s Volition – October 29th, 2013
SKELETONWITCH’s Serpents Unleashed – October 29th, 2013
TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Chemistry Of Consciousness – October 29th, 2013
WARBRINGER’s IV: Empires Collapse – October 29th, 2013
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Resistance – October 29th, 2013
Happy 3rd
ARCHSPIRE - Bleed The Future - October 29, 2021
ATTACK ATTACK! - Long Time, No Sea - October 29, 2021
BAD WOLVES - Dear Monsters - October 29, 2021
BE'LAKOR - Coherence - October 29, 2021
BEAST IN BLACK - Dark Connection - October 29, 2021
BLACK VEIL BRIDES - The Phantom Tomorrow - October 29, 2021
COUNT RAVEN - The Sixth Storm - October 29, 2021
DEATH SS - Ten - October 29, 2021
GHOST BATH - Self Loather - October 29, 2021
HELHEIM - WoduridaR - October 29, 2021
IMPENDING DOOM - Hellbent - October 29, 2021
JERRY CANTRELL - Brighten - October 29, 2021
JOHN 5 - Sinner - October 29, 2021
KAYO DOT - Moss Grew On The Swords And Plowshares Alike - October 29, 2021
LUCIFER - Lucifer IV - October 29, 2021
MASTODON - Hushed And Grim - October 29, 2021
RUNNING WILD - Blood On Blood - October 29, 2021
THULCANDRA - A Dying Wish - October 29, 2021
WHITECHAPEL - Kin - October 29, 2021