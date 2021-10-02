Today In Metal History 🤘 October 2nd, 2021🤘 ACCEPT, BATHORY, IRON MAIDEN, ARCH ENEMY, CHILDREN OF BODOM
October 2, 2021, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 71st Birthday Michael John Cleote Crawford Rutherford (GENESIS) - October 2nd, 1950
Happy 50th Birthday James Donald "Jim" Root (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) - October 2, 1971
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 57th
KINKS’ Kinks - October 2nd, 1964
Happy 51st
PINK FLOYD’s Atom Heart Mother - October 2nd, 1970
Happy 39th
ACCEPT’s Restless And Wild - October 2nd, 1982
Happy 37th
BATHORY's Bathory - October 2nd, 1984
Happy 26th
IRON MAIDEN’s The X Factor - October 2nd, 1995
Happy 25th
ARCH ENEMY’s Black Earth - October 2nd, 1996
Happy 21st
THEATRE OF TRAGEDY’s Musique - October 2nd, 2000
Happy 20th
CHIMAIRA’s Pass Out Of Existence - October 2nd, 2001
MACHINE HEAD’s Supercharger - October 2nd, 2001
Happy 18th
APOCALYPTICA’s Reflections - October 2nd, 2003
Happy 14th Birthday
SKELETONWITCH’s Beyond The Permafrost - October 2nd, 2007
ANIMOSITY's Animal - October 2nd, 2007
Happy 12th
SCAR SYMMETRY's Dark Matter Dimensions - October 2nd, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday
CHILDREN OF BODOM’s I Worship Chaos – October 2nd, 2015
QUEENSRŸCHE’s Condition Hüman – October 2nd, 2015
TRIVIUM’s Silence In The Snow – October 2nd, 2015
W.A.S.P.’s Golgotha – October 2nd, 2015
DEAFHEAVEN’s New Bermuda – October 2nd, 2015
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s Absolute Hope Absolute Hell – October 2nd, 2015
KYLESA’s Exhausting Fire – October 2nd, 2015
SATAN’s Atom By Atom – October 2nd, 2015
SEVENDUST’s Kill The Flaw – October 2nd, 2015
Happy 1st
AMARANTHE’s Manifest - October 2nd, 2020
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Endarkenment - October 2nd, 2020
COREY TAYLOR’s CMFT - October 2nd, 2020
DEVILDRIVER’s Dealing with Demons I - October 2nd, 2020
ENSLAVED’s Utgard - October 2nd, 2020
GOTTHARD’s Steve Lee – The Eyes of a Tiger: In Memory of Our Unforgotten Friend - October 2nd, 2020
IRON ANGEL’s Emerald Eyes - October 2nd, 2020
NACHTBLUT’s Vanitas - October 2nd, 2020
SILENTIUM’s Motiva - October 2nd, 2020
SIX FEET UNDER’s Nightmares of the Decomposed - October 2nd, 2020
SUMAC’s May You Be Held - October 2nd, 2020