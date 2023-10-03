Today In Metal History 🤘 October 3rd, 2023🤘 MÖTLEY CRÜE, TESLA, DIAMOND HEAD, BLIND GUARDIAN, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE
October 3, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990 (aged 35)
On August 27, 1990, legendary guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed in a helicopter crash following a performance in East Troy, Wisconsin. He was 35.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Jack Grondin (.38 SPECIAL) - October 3rd, 1951
Happy 61st
Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - October 3rd, 1962 (Photo credit above Joel Barrios)
Happy 59th
Denis Cossette (HANKER) - October 3rd, 1964
Happy 57th
Frank Hannon (TESLA) - October 3rd, 1966 (Photo credit: Joe Kleon)
Happy 56th
Tomi Göttlich (GRAVE DIGGER, REBELLION) - October 3rd, 1967
Happy 52nd
Ulf Andreas Cederlund (ENTOMBED, HAYSTACK) - October 3rd, 1971
Happy 51st
Lajon Jermaine Witherspoon (SEVENDUST) - October 3rd, 1972
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 43rd
DIAMOND HEAD’s Lightning To The Nations - October 3rd, 1980
AEROSMITH’s Greatest Hits - October 3rd, 1980
Happy 33rd
BLIND GUARDIAN’S Tales From The Twilight World - October 3rd, 1990
Happy 29th
TWISTED SISTER’s Live At Hammersmith - October 3rd, 1994
Happy 18th
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s The Poison - October 3rd, 2005
Happy 17th
BOURBON CROW's Highway To Hangovers - October 3rd, 2006
Happy 12th
CHRIST AGONY's NocturN - October 3rd, 2011
Happy 11th
OBSESSION’s Order of Chaos - October 3rd, 2012