Today In Metal History 🤘 October 3rd, 2023🤘 MÖTLEY CRÜE, TESLA, DIAMOND HEAD, BLIND GUARDIAN, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

October 3, 2023, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990 (aged 35)
On August 27, 1990, legendary guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed in a helicopter crash following a performance in East Troy, Wisconsin. He was 35.


 

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd
Jack Grondin (.38 SPECIAL) - October 3rd, 1951

Happy 61st
Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - October 3rd, 1962 (Photo credit above Joel Barrios)

Happy 59th
Denis Cossette (HANKER) - October 3rd, 1964

Happy 57th
Frank Hannon (TESLA) - October 3rd, 1966 (Photo credit: Joe Kleon)

Happy 56th
Tomi Göttlich (GRAVE DIGGER, REBELLION) - October 3rd, 1967

Happy 52nd
Ulf Andreas Cederlund (ENTOMBED, HAYSTACK) - October 3rd, 1971 

Happy 51st
Lajon Jermaine Witherspoon (SEVENDUST) - October 3rd, 1972

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd
DIAMOND HEAD’s Lightning To The Nations - October 3rd, 1980

AEROSMITH’s Greatest Hits - October 3rd, 1980

Happy 33rd
BLIND GUARDIAN’S Tales From The Twilight World - October 3rd, 1990

Happy 29th
TWISTED SISTER’s Live At Hammersmith - October 3rd, 1994

Happy 18th
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s The Poison - October 3rd, 2005

Happy 17th
BOURBON CROW's Highway To Hangovers - October 3rd, 2006

Happy 12th
CHRIST AGONY's NocturN - October 3rd, 2011

Happy 11th
OBSESSION’s Order of Chaos - October 3rd, 2012



