Today In Metal History 🤘 October 4th, 2022 🤘 ENTOMBED, SAVATAGE, DREAM THEATER, DIO

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Erik "Grim" Brødreskift (BORKNAGAR, IMMORTAL, GORGOROTH drummer): December 23rd, 1969 – October 4th, 1999

Grim joined Immortal immediately after they had released its second album, Pure Holocaust. Despite not performing on Pure Holocaust, Grim was present when the picture was taken and ended up in the album cover. His stay with Immortal was limited to two European tours, after which the band decided to let him go. One of the founding members of Borknagar, Grim played on three albums: Borknagar (1996), The Olden Domain (1997) and The Archaic Course (1998).

Was responsible for the drums on Gorgoroth’s Under the Sign of Hell (1997) and on the EP The Last Tormentor (1996).





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 54th

Alex Holzwarth (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, SERIOUS BLACK) – October 4th, 1968



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 31st

SAVATAGE's Streets: A Rock Opera - October 4th, 1991





Happy 29th

ENTOMBED's Wolverine Blues - October 4th, 1993





Happy 28th

DREAM THEATER’s Awake - October 4th, 1994



Happy 26th

DIO’s Angry Machines – October 4th, 1996





Happy 23rd

RAGE’s Ghosts - October 4th, 1999

Happy 17th

EXODUS’ Shovel Headed Kill Machine - October 4th, 2005

SOULFLY’s Dark Ages – October 4th, 2005





Happy 12th

BRING ME THE HORIZON's There Is Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It... - October 4th, 2010

Happy 9th

RUNNING WILD’s Resilient – October 4th, 2013

Happy 8th

NORTHERN OAK’s Of Roots And Flesh – October 4th, 2014

Happy 3rd

THE DARKNESS’ Easter Is Cancelled – October 4th, 2019

EXHUMED’s Horror – October 4th, 2019

GATECREEPER’s Deserted – October 4th, 2019

HELLOWEEN’s United Alive – October 4th, 2019

INSOMNIUM’s Heart Like A Grave – October 4th, 2019

TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Primal Future: 2019 October 4th, 2019

