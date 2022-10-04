Today In Metal History 🤘 October 4th, 2022 🤘 ENTOMBED, TRIUMPH, SAVATAGE, DREAM THEATER, DIO
October 4, 2022, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Erik "Grim" Brødreskift (BORKNAGAR, IMMORTAL, GORGOROTH drummer): December 23rd, 1969 – October 4th, 1999
Grim joined Immortal immediately after they had released its second album, Pure Holocaust. Despite not performing on Pure Holocaust, Grim was present when the picture was taken and ended up in the album cover. His stay with Immortal was limited to two European tours, after which the band decided to let him go. One of the founding members of Borknagar, Grim played on three albums: Borknagar (1996), The Olden Domain (1997) and The Archaic Course (1998).
Was responsible for the drums on Gorgoroth’s Under the Sign of Hell (1997) and on the EP The Last Tormentor (1996).
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 69th
Gil Moore (TRIUMPH) - October 4th, 1953
Happy 54th
Alex Holzwarth (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, SERIOUS BLACK) – October 4th, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 31st
SAVATAGE's Streets: A Rock Opera - October 4th, 1991
Happy 29th
ENTOMBED's Wolverine Blues - October 4th, 1993
Happy 28th
DREAM THEATER’s Awake - October 4th, 1994
Happy 26th
DIO’s Angry Machines – October 4th, 1996
Happy 23rd
RAGE’s Ghosts - October 4th, 1999
Happy 17th
EXODUS’ Shovel Headed Kill Machine - October 4th, 2005
SOULFLY’s Dark Ages – October 4th, 2005
Happy 12th
BRING ME THE HORIZON's There Is Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It... - October 4th, 2010
Happy 9th
RUNNING WILD’s Resilient – October 4th, 2013
Happy 8th
NORTHERN OAK’s Of Roots And Flesh – October 4th, 2014
Happy 3rd
THE DARKNESS’ Easter Is Cancelled – October 4th, 2019
EXHUMED’s Horror – October 4th, 2019
GATECREEPER’s Deserted – October 4th, 2019
HELLOWEEN’s United Alive – October 4th, 2019
INSOMNIUM’s Heart Like A Grave – October 4th, 2019
TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Primal Future: 2019 October 4th, 2019
DYSRHYTHMIA - Terminal Threshold - October 4th, 2019
IN MOURNING - Garden of Storms - October 4th, 2019
ISSUES - Beautiful Oblivion - October 4th, 2019
NIGHTSTALKER - Great Hallucinations - October 4th, 2019
PAUL MASVIDAL - Human - October 4th, 2019
WE LOST THE SEA - Triumph & Disaster - October 4th, 2019
WILLIAM DUVALL - One Alone - October 4th, 2019