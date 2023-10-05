Today In Metal History 🤘 October 5th, 2023🤘 AC/DC, MOTÖRHEAD, LED ZEPPELIN, RIOT, SAXON, BEHEMOTH
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997 (aged 51)
R.I.P. Steve Lee (born Stefan Alois; GOTTHARD): August 5th, 1963 – October 5th, 2010 (aged 47)
R.I.P “Fast” Eddie Clarke (MOTORHEAD, FASTWAY) - October 5th, 1950 - January 10th, 2018 (aged 67)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 80th
Steven “Steve” Haworth Miller (STEVE MILLER BAND) - October 5, 1943
Happy 76th
Brian Johnson (AC/DC, GEORDIE) - October 5th, 1947
Happy 64th
Troy Luccketta (TESLA) - October 5th, 1959
Happy 60th
Ronni Le Tekro (born Rolf Ågrim Tekrø; TNT) - October 5th, 1963
Happy 49th
Anders Brolycke (SACRAMENTUM) – October 5th, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 53rd
LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin III - October 5th, 1970
Happy 44th
RIOT's Narita - October 5th, 1979
Happy 42nd
SAXON's Denim And Leather - October 5th, 1981
Happy 36th
LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s Legend - October 5th, 1987
Happy 33rd
DEEP PURPLE’s Slaves And Masters (October 5th, 1990)
Happy 30th
DEF LEPPARD’s Retro Active - October 5th, 1993
Happy 25th
RHAPSODY’s Symphony Of Enchanted Lands - October 5th, 1998
Happy 19th
DREAM THEATER’s Live At Budokan - October 5th, 2004
Happy 14th
MARIONETTE's Enemies - October 5th, 2009
Happy 13th
JOE SATRIANI's Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards - October 5th, 2010
Happy 11th
REBELLION’s The Best Of Viking History - October 5th, 2012
SYLOSIS’ Monolith - October 5th, 2012
Happy 5th
AUTHOR & PUNISHER’s Beastland - October 5th, 2018
BEHEMOTH’s I Loved You at Your Darkest - October 5th, 2018
COHEED AND CAMBRIA’s Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures - October 5th, 2018
HIGH ON FIRE’s Electric Messiah - October 5th, 2018
ICE NINE KILLS’ The Silver Scream - October 5th, 2018
MONUMENTS’ Phronesis - October 5th, 2018
SYLAR’s Seasons - October 5th, 2018
WINDHAND’s Eternal Return - October 5th, 2018
WRATH’s Rage - October 5th, 2018