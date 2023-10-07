Today In Metal History 🤘 October 7th, 2023🤘SLAYER, KROKUS, EXODUS, METAL CHURCH, MESHUGGAH
October 7, 2023, 49 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Marc Storace (KROKUS) - October 7th, 1951
Happy 70th
Ricky Lynn Phillips (STYX, THE BABYS, BAD ENGLISH, COVERDALE-PAGE) - October 7th, 1953
Tico Torres (BON JOVI) - October 7th, 1953
Happy 65th
Stan Bush – October 7th, 1958
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 37th
SLAYER's Reign In Blood - October 7th, 1986
RICHARD WRIGHT's (PINK FLOYD) Broken China - October 7th, 1986
Happy 36th
EXODUS’ Pleasures Of The Flesh – October 7th, 1987
Happy 30th
METAL CHURCH’s Hanging In The Balance - October 7th, 1993
Happy 27th
MY DYING BRIDE’s Like Gods Of The Sun - October 7th, 1996
Happy 26th
ROTTING CHRIST’s A Dead Poem - October 7th, 1997
Happy 20th
LIVING COLOUR’s Collideoscope - October 7th, 2003
RAGE's Soundchaser - October 7th, 2003
Happy 9th
SIXX:A.M.’s Modern Vintage – October 7th, 2014
Happy 12th Birthday
AS YOU DROWN’s Rat King – October 7th, 2011
BLOTTED SCIENCE's The Animation Of Entomology (EP) - October 7th, 2011
THREAT SIGNAL's Threat Signal - October 7th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday:
GODFLESH’s A World Lit Only By Fire – October 7th, 2014
RIGOR MORTIS’ Slaves To The Grave – October 7th, 2014
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITON’s Ride On – October 7th, 2014
Happy 7th
ALTER BRIDGE’s The Last Hero - October 7th, 2016
ALTER BRIDGE’s While They Were Sleeping - October 7th, 2016
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s Transit Blues - October 7th, 2016
FIT FOR A KING’s Deathgrip - October 7th, 2016
KYNG’s Breathe in the Water - October 7th, 2016
LEAVES' EYES’ Fires in the North (EP) - October 7th, 2016
MESHUGGAH’s The Violent Sleep of Reason - October 7th, 2016
MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT’s Path of Eight - October 7th, 2016
SLAVES ON DOPE’s Horse - October 7th, 2016
SONATA ARCTICA’s The Ninth Hour - October 7th, 2016
WATCHTOWER’s Concepts of Math: Book One (EP) - October 7th, 2016