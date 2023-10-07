Today In Metal History 🤘 October 7th, 2023🤘SLAYER, KROKUS, EXODUS, METAL CHURCH, MESHUGGAH

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Marc Storace (KROKUS) - October 7th, 1951





Happy 70th

Ricky Lynn Phillips (STYX, THE BABYS, BAD ENGLISH, COVERDALE-PAGE) - October 7th, 1953

Tico Torres (BON JOVI) - October 7th, 1953





Happy 65th

Stan Bush – October 7th, 1958

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 37th

SLAYER's Reign In Blood - October 7th, 1986



RICHARD WRIGHT's (PINK FLOYD) Broken China - October 7th, 1986

Happy 36th

EXODUS’ Pleasures Of The Flesh – October 7th, 1987





Happy 30th

METAL CHURCH’s Hanging In The Balance - October 7th, 1993



Happy 27th

MY DYING BRIDE’s Like Gods Of The Sun - October 7th, 1996

Happy 26th

ROTTING CHRIST’s A Dead Poem - October 7th, 1997



Happy 20th

LIVING COLOUR’s Collideoscope - October 7th, 2003

RAGE's Soundchaser - October 7th, 2003

Happy 9th

SIXX:A.M.’s Modern Vintage – October 7th, 2014





Happy 12th Birthday

AS YOU DROWN’s Rat King – October 7th, 2011

BLOTTED SCIENCE's The Animation Of Entomology (EP) - October 7th, 2011

THREAT SIGNAL's Threat Signal - October 7th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday:

GODFLESH’s A World Lit Only By Fire – October 7th, 2014

RIGOR MORTIS’ Slaves To The Grave – October 7th, 2014

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITON’s Ride On – October 7th, 2014

Happy 7th

ALTER BRIDGE’s The Last Hero - October 7th, 2016

ALTER BRIDGE’s While They Were Sleeping - October 7th, 2016

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s Transit Blues - October 7th, 2016

FIT FOR A KING’s Deathgrip - October 7th, 2016

KYNG’s Breathe in the Water - October 7th, 2016

LEAVES' EYES’ Fires in the North (EP) - October 7th, 2016

MESHUGGAH’s The Violent Sleep of Reason - October 7th, 2016



MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT’s Path of Eight - October 7th, 2016

SLAVES ON DOPE’s Horse - October 7th, 2016

SONATA ARCTICA’s The Ninth Hour - October 7th, 2016

WATCHTOWER’s Concepts of Math: Book One (EP) - October 7th, 2016