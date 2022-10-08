Today In Metal History 🤘 October 8th, 2022🤘 RAVEN, SOUNDGARDEN, HAWKWIND, BATHORY, CAULDRON

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings: October 8th, 1948 – September 15th, 2004

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 64th
John Gallagher (RAVEN) - October 8th, 1958

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st
HAWKWIND's X In Search Of Space - October 8th, 1971

Happy 33rd
BATHORY’s Blood Fire Death – October 8th, 1988

Happy 31st
SOUNDGARDEN's Badmotorfinger - October 8th, 1991

GORGUTS’ Considered Dead - October 8th, 1991
SUFFOCATION’s Effigy Of The Forgotten- October 8th, 1991

Happy 26th
STUCK MOJO’s Pigwalk - October 8th, 1996

Happy 20th
BON JOVI's Bounce - October 8th, 2002

Happy 10th
CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost – October 8th, 2012

KRISIUN’s Arise From Blackness – October 8th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday 
KORN’s The Paradigm Shift – October 8th, 2013
ULVER’s Messe I.X-VI.X – October 8th, 2013
A DAY TO REMEMBER’s Common Courtesy – October 8th, 2013 



VENOM INC. – “Come To Me” (Nuclear Blast)

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

