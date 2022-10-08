Today In Metal History 🤘 October 8th, 2022🤘 RAVEN, SOUNDGARDEN, HAWKWIND, BATHORY, CAULDRON
October 8, 2022, 59 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings: October 8th, 1948 – September 15th, 2004
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 64th
John Gallagher (RAVEN) - October 8th, 1958
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 51st
HAWKWIND's X In Search Of Space - October 8th, 1971
Happy 33rd
BATHORY’s Blood Fire Death – October 8th, 1988
Happy 31st
SOUNDGARDEN's Badmotorfinger - October 8th, 1991
GORGUTS’ Considered Dead - October 8th, 1991
SUFFOCATION’s Effigy Of The Forgotten- October 8th, 1991
Happy 26th
STUCK MOJO’s Pigwalk - October 8th, 1996
Happy 20th
BON JOVI's Bounce - October 8th, 2002
Happy 10th
CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost – October 8th, 2012
KRISIUN’s Arise From Blackness – October 8th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday
KORN’s The Paradigm Shift – October 8th, 2013
ULVER’s Messe I.X-VI.X – October 8th, 2013
A DAY TO REMEMBER’s Common Courtesy – October 8th, 2013