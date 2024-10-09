Today In Metal History 🤘 October 9th, 2024🤘 SHARON OSBOURNE, SLAYER, JUDAS PRIEST, SCORPIONS, ARMORED SAINT, HAMMERFALL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John Alec Entwistle (THE WHO): October 9th, 1946 - June 27th, 2002 (aged 57)





R.I.P. JOHN LENNON (THE BEATLES): October 9th, 1940 - December 8th, 1980 (aged 40)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

SHARON RACHEL OSBOURNE - October 9th, 1952 (photo credit above: Mike Bax)

Happy 51st

Fabio Lione (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) - October 9th, 1973

HEAVY RELEASES

STYX’ Edge Of The Century - October 9th, 1990

Happy 48th

SCORPIONS' Virgin Killer - October 9th, 1976

Uli Jon Roth talked to BraveWords about the controversial cover: "When we did the album, I didn't think there was anything wrong with it. But now since I have a daughter, I find it quite embarrassing. Not that I didn't see it, because I was just a kid. I thought, why not? It wasn't my idea, it was the record company’s idea.”





Happy 46th

JUDAS PRIEST's Killing Machine (Hell Bent For Leather in North America) - October 9th, 1978

Happy 40th

ARMORED SAINT's March Of The Saint - October 9th, 1984





Happy 35th

VENOM’s Prime Evil - October 9th, 1989



Happy 34th

SLAYER's Seasons In The Abyss - October 9th, 1990





Happy 33rd

INFECTIOUS GROOVES’ The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move... It's The Infectious Grooves - October 9th, 1991

Happy 29th

SAVATAGE’s Japan Live '94 - October 9th, 1995

Happy 24th

HAMMERFALL's Renegade - October 9th, 2000





Happy 17th

MY DYING BRIDE’s A Line of Deathless Kings - October 9th, 2007

OVERKILL’s Immortalis - October 9th, 2007



MEGADETH’s Warchest – October 9th, 2007

ASTRAL DOORS’ New Revelation - October 9th, 2007

Happy 15th

BELPHEGOR's Walpurgis Rites - Hexenwahn - October 9th, 2009

LIFELOVE's Dekadens EP - October 9th, 2009

MOB RULES' Astral Hand EP - October 9th, 2009

Happy 12th

KISS' Monster - October 9th, 2012



DIO’s The Very Beast Of Dio Vol. 2 – October 9th, 2012

THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Death Is The Only Mortal – October 9th, 2012

AUGUST BURNS RED’s August Burns Red Presents: Sledding’ Hill – October 9th, 2012

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence – October 9th, 2012

CONVERGE’s All We Love We Leave Behind – October 9th, 2012

DAYLIGHT DIES’ A Frail Becoming – October 9th, 2012

MALIGNANCY’s Eugenics – October 9th, 2012

NONPOINT’s Nonpoint – October 9th, 2012

SEVEN KINGDOMS’ Fire Is Mine – October 9th, 2012

TEXAS IN JULY’s Texas In July – October 9th, 2012

WEAPON’s Embers And Revelations – October 9th, 2012

Happy 9th

NONEXIST’s Throne Of Scars – October 9th, 2015

Happy 5th

VINNIE MOORE’s Soul Shifter - October 9th, 2019

Happy 4th

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’s The Symbol Remains - October 9th, 2020

DEATH ANGEL’s Under Pressure - October 9th, 2020

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s A Decade of Destruction, Volume 2 - October 9th, 2020

KING PARROT’s Holed Up in the Lair - October 9th, 2020

NECROPHOBIC’s Dawn Of The Damned - October 9th, 2020



THE UNGUIDED’s Father Shadow - October 9th, 2020

VENOM PRISON’s Primeval - October 9th, 2020

WOLVES AT THE GATE’s Dawn - October 9th, 2020