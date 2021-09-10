Today In Metal History 🤘 September 10th, 2021🤘 AEROSMITH, KISS, JETHRO TULL, RUSH, KAMELOT

September 10, 2021, an hour ago

news

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st
Joe Perry (AEROSMITH) - September 10th, 1950
Donald George Powell (SLADE) - September 10th, 1950

Happy 53rd
Chip Z’Nuff (ENUFF Z’NUFF) - September 10th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th
KISS Alive! - September 10th, 1975

Happy 30th
JETHRO TULL’s Catfish Rising - September 10th, 1991

Happy 25th
RUSH's Test For Echo - September 10th, 1996

Happy 14th
HIGH ON FIRE's Death Is This Communion - September 10th, 2007

Happy 11th
SWASHBUCKLE's Crime Always Pays... - September 10th, 2010
KAMELOT's Poetry For The Poisoned - September 10th, 2010

VOLBEAT's Beyond Hell/Above Heaven - September 10th, 2010

Happy 9th
AEON ZEN’s Enigma – September 10th, 2012




