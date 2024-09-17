Today In Metal History 🤘 September 17th, 2024🤘 OZZY OSBOURNE, VENOM, SCORPIONS, JUDAS PRIEST, GUNS N' ROSES, STEVE VAI

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 64th

Anthony "Abaddon" Bray (VENOM) - September 17th, 1960





Happy 71st

BUDGIE's Steve Williams - September 17th, 1953

Happy 63rd

Ty Tabor (KING'S X) - September 17th, 1961





Happy 56th

Ahrue Luster (ILL NIÑO, MACHINE HEAD) - September 17th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

SCORPIONS' In Trance - September 17th, 1975





Happy 45th

JUDAS PRIEST's Unleashed In The East - September 17th, 1979







JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford on Unleashed In The East: "I tend to believe that great things in music generally end towards the beginning of every decade, and that was certainly the case of Unleashed In The East. Thinking back, in 1980 things exploded - the whole global reach of metal took off in a massive way from 1980 onwards. So, maybe that live recording from Priest from Japan was like a catalyst or a touchstone for many people. It's one thing to hear a band come out from a studio recording, but the essence of the bulk of the material on Unleashed In The East is genuinely live. Just to clarify that whole Unleashed In The Studio, because it's important to me. The fact was, that while we were in Japan recording the album, we were kind of caught off guard by the label who approached saying they were going to record the show, so we weren't really prepared. The second issue was that I was having a fucking horrific time with jet lag, and I was trying to stay awake all day to perform that night. Because of this, my voice got really, really shot. So, fast-forwarding to Ringo's (Starr's) house, and I said to Tom Allom (producer) that I was going to sing the entire show, without taking any breaks. I just wanted to sing the entire performance live. So, I just wanted to clarify that my vocal performance is as live as it could be - in the respect that there were absolutely no double-takes, and there was no going over and fixing things. That was a genuine front-to-end live performance. It was just a different country (laughs). The band was in Japan while I was in the UK. Now that I've got that off my chest, I feel better (laughs). Unleashed was a very powerful, important moment for Priest and for metal... there is no doubt about that.”

Happy 42nd

PHILIP LYNOTT’S The Philip Lynott Album - September 17th, 1982

Happy 33rd

GUNS N' ROSES' Use Your Illusion I and II - September 17th, 1991





Happy 33rd

OZZY OSBOURNE's No More Tears - September 17th, 1991



Happy 28th

STEVE VAI's Fire Garden - September 17th, 1996



ZZ TOP’s Rhythmeen - September 17th, 1996



Happy 26th

JUDAS PRIEST’s Meltdown - September 17th, 1998

Happy 22nd

SHADOWS FALL's The Art Of Balance - September 17th, 2002

ISIS' Oceanic - September 17th, 2002

Happy 14th

ELVENKING's Red Silent Tides - September 17th, 2010

SECRET SPHERE's Archetype - September 17th, 2010

THERION's Sitra Ahra - September 17th, 2010





Happy 11th

TYR’s Valkyrja – September 17th, 2013

GWAR’s Battle Maximus - September 17th, 2013

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s 8:18 - September 17th, 2013

EYES SET TO KILL’s Masks - September 17th, 2013

ULCERATE’s Vermis - September 17th, 2013



Happy 3rd

ALIEN WEAPONRY - Tangaroa - September 17, 2021

BRAINSTORM - Wall Of Skulls - September 17, 2021

CARCASS - Torn Arteries - September 17, 2021

CHARLOTTE WESSELS - Tales From Six Feet Under - September 17, 2021

CRIMINAL - Sacrificio - September 17, 2021

EDGE OF PARADISE - The Unknown - September 17, 2021

INSOMNIUM - Argent Moon - September 17, 2021

RAGE - Resurrection Day - September 17, 2021

THE RAVEN AGE - Exile (compilation album) - September 17, 2021

SPIRITBOX - Eternal Blue - September 17, 2021

WHYZDOM - Of Wonders And Wars - September 17, 2021



