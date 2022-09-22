Today In Metal History 🤘 September 22nd, 2022🤘 DAVID COVERDALE, JOAN JETT, BULLETBOYS, ALICE COOPER, EXTREME, KISS

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st Birthday David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE) - September 22nd, 1951





Happy 64th Birthday JOAN JETT (real name Joan Marie Larkin) - September 22nd, 1958





Happy 67th Birthday Ian Parry (ELEGY) – September 22nd, 1955

Happy 61st Birthday Marq Torien (real name Mark Joseph Maytorena; BULLETBOYS) - September 22nd, 1961





Happy 60th Birthday Jesse James Dupree (JACKYL) - September 22nd, 1962





Happy 57th Birthday Andy Cairns (THERAPY?) - September 22nd, 1965

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th Birthday

YES’ Tormato - September 22nd, 1978



Happy 36th Birthday

ALICE COOPER’s Constrictor – September 22nd, 1986



Happy 30th Birthday

EXTREME’s III Sides To Every Story - September 22nd, 1992



Happy 24th

APOCALYPTICA's Inquisition Symphony - September 22nd, 1998

KISS' Psycho Circus - September 22nd, 1998



QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Queens Of The Stone Age - September 22nd, 1998

Happy 18th

EUROPE's Start From The Dark - September 22nd, 2004

SONATA ARCTICA's Reckoning Night - September 22nd, 2004



Happy 16th

AMON AMARTH's With Oden On Our Side - September 22nd, 2006



TYR's Ragnarok - September 22nd, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday

CHILDREN OF BODOM's Skeletons In The Closet - September 22nd, 2009

DESPISED ICON's Day Of Mourning - September 22nd, 2009

ECHOES OF ETERNITY's As Shadows Burn - September 22nd, 2009

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's War Is The Answer - September 22nd, 2009

SKINDRED's Shark Bites And Dog Fights - September 22nd, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday

ARCHSPIRE’s Relentless Mutation - September 22nd, 2017

CHELSEA WOLFE’s Hiss Spun - September 22nd, 2017

COUNTERPARTS’ You're Not You Anymore - September 22nd, 2017

CRADLE OF FILTH’s Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness of Decay - September 22nd, 2017

DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS’ The I - September 22nd, 2017

DIABLO BLVD’s Zero Hour - September 22nd, 2017

ENTER SHIKARI’s The Spark - September 22nd, 2017

KAUAN’s Kaiho - September 22nd, 2017

KING PARROT’s Ugly Produce - September 22nd, 2017

MASTODON’s Cold Dark Place (EP) - September 22nd, 2017

MATT CAMERON’s Cavedweller - September 22nd, 2017

MONARCH’s Never Forever - September 22nd, 2017

OTHERWISE’s Sleeping Lions - September 22nd, 2017

SATYRICON’s Deep Calleth Upon Deep - September 22nd, 2017



SONS OF TEXAS’ Forged in Fortitude - September 22nd, 2017

UFOMAMMUT’s 8 - September 22nd, 2017

WITH THE DEAD’s Love from With the Dead - September 22nd, 2017

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Thrice Woven - September 22nd, 2017