Today In Metal History 🤘 September 24th, 2022🤘 RUSH, VOIVOD, MEGADETH, PRONG, DIMMU BORGIR
September 24, 2022, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 60th
Helge Engelke (FAIR WARNING, DREAMTIDE) - September 24th, 1962
Happy 57th
Sean McNabb (DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, QUIET RIOT) - September 24th, 1965
Happy 52nd
Michael Shawn "Clown" Crahan (SLIPKNOT) - September 24, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 51st
T. REX’ Electric Warrior - September 24th, 1971
Happy 47th
RUSH’s Caress of Steel - September 24th, 1975
Happy 38th
THE HONEYDRIPPERS: Volume One - September 24th, 1984
Happy 29th
LED ZEPPELIN’s The Complete Studio Recordings - September 24th, 1993
Happy 32nd
MEGADETH's Rust In Peace - September 24th, 1990
Happy 31st
NIRVANA's Nevermind - September 24th, 1991
PRONG's Prove You Wrong - September 24th, 1991
Happy 26th
24-7 SPYZ' Heavy Metal Soul By The Pound - September 24th, 1996
Happy 19th
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’S A Long Day's Night - September 24th, 2002
Happy 15th
DOWN’s DOWN III: Over The Under – September 24th, 2007
DARKTHRONE's F.O.A.D. - September 24th, 2007
ARCH ENEMY's Rise Of The Tyrant - September 24th, 2007
Happy 13th
MARDUK's Wormwood - September 24th, 2009
BUCKETHEAD's Needle In A Slunk Sack - September 24th, 2009
Happy 12th
DIMMU BORGIR's Abrahadabra - September 24th, 2010
CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Consequence Of Power - September 24th, 2010
EXCITER’s Death Machine - September 24th, 2010
REVOLUTION RENAISSANCE’s Trinity - September 24th, 2010
Happy 10th
STEVE HARRIS’ British Lion – September 24th, 2012
SYBREED’s God Is An Automaton – September 24th, 2012
TO-MERA’s Exile – September 24th, 2012
TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s Ambush – September 24th, 2012
Happy 9th
DREAM THEATER’s Dream Theater – September 24th, 2013
MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction: Live – September 24th, 2013
METALLICA’s Through The Never – September 24th, 2013
RA’s Critical Mass – September 24th, 2013