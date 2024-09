Today In Metal History 🤘 September 2nd, 2024🤘 SEPULTURA, FEAR FACTORY, THIN LIZZY, AMON AMARTH, IRON MAIDEN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 58th

Dino Cazares (FEAR FACTORY, DIVINE HERESY, ASESINO, BRUJERIA) - September 2nd, 1966

Steve Cirnski (BAD HABIT) – September 2nd, 1966

Happy 57th

Frank Fontsere (FOZZY, STUCK MOJO) - September 2nd, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

THIN LIZZY's Bad Reputation - September 2nd, 1977



Happy 31st

SEPULTURA's Chaos A.D. - September 2nd, 1993



Happy 25th

AMON AMARTH’s The Avenger - September 2nd, 1999



Happy 22nd

THE ACACIA STRAIN’s …And Life Is Very Long - September 2nd, 2002

THRESHOLD’s Critical Mass - September 2nd, 200

WINDS’s Reflections Of The I September 2nd, 2002



Happy 21st

IRON MAIDEN’s Dance Of Death – September 2nd, 2003





Happy 13th

SALATIO MORTIS' Sturm Aufs Paradies - September 2nd, 2011

Happy 11th

THE SAFETY FIRE’s Mouth Of Swords – September 2nd, 2013

HAKEN’s The Mountain – September 2nd, 2013



Happy 10th

INCITE’s Up In Hell – September 2nd, 2014

Happy 8th

A DAY TO REMEMBER’s Bad Vibrations - September 2nd, 2016

ART OF DYING’s Nevermore - September 2nd, 2016

GOBLIN COCK’s Necronomidonkeykongimicon - September 2nd, 2016

Happy 5th

MGLA’s Age Of Excuse – September 2nd, 2019



Happy 2nd

Blind Guardian - The God Machine – September 2nd, 2022

The Callous Daoboys - Celebrity Therapist – September 2nd, 2022

The Hu - Rumble of Thunder – September 2nd, 2022

Mad Max - Wings of Time – September 2nd, 2022

Mantic Ritual - Heart Set Stone – September 2nd, 2022

King's X - Three Sides of One – September 2nd, 2022

Megadeth - The Sick, the Dying... And The Dead! – September 2nd, 2022

Mike Tramp - For Første Gang – September 2nd, 2022

Miss May I - Curse of Existence – September 2nd, 2022

Novelists - Déjà Vu – September 2nd, 2022