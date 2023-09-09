Today In Metal History 🤘 September 9th, 2023🤘 CHRIS CAFFERY, RUSH, FATES WARNING, DIMMU BORGIR, ENSIFERUM
September 9, 2023, 55 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 78th
Douglas Lloyd "Doug" Ingle (IRON BUTTERFLY) - September 9th, 1945
Happy 56th
Chris Caffery (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE, DOCTOR BUTCHER) - September 9th, 1967
Happy 53rd
Sascha Paeth (AVANTASIA, EPICA, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, HEAVENS GATE) - September 9th, 1970
Happy 43rd
Jani Liimatainen (SONATA ARCTICA, CAIN'S OFFERING) - September 9th, 1980
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 41st
RUSH's Signals - September 9th, 1982
Happy 39th
FATES WARNING’s Night On Brocken - September 9th, 1984
Happy 27th
RAGE’s End Of All Days - September 9th, 1996
Happy 26th
WHITESNAKE’s Starkers in Tokyo - September 9th, 1997
Happy 20th
DEEP PURPLE’s Bananas - September 9th, 2003
DIMMU BORGIR’s Death Cult Armageddon - September 9th, 2003
Happy 14th
ENSIFERUM's From Afar - September 9th, 2009
INSOMNIUM's Across The Dark - September 9th, 2009
ABLAZE MY SORROW's The suicide Note EP - September 9th, 2009
CANDIRIA's Toying With Insanities - September 9th, 2009
THUNDERSTONE's Dirt Metal - September 9th, 2009
MARSEILLE’s Unfinished Business – September 9th, 2010
Happy 12th
EINHERJER's Norron - September 9th, 2011
SINNER's One Bullet Left - September 9th, 2011
MORIFADE’s Empire Of Souls – September 9th, 2011
Happy 10th
SATYRICON’s Satyricon – September 9th, 2013
Happy 8th
A SOUND OF THUNDER’s The Lesser Key Of Solomon – September 9th, 2014
Happy 6th
BLACK FUNERAL - Ankou and the Death Fire - September 9th, 2016
DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Transcendence - September 9th, 2016
EVERGREY - The Storm Within - September 9th, 2016
NORMA JEAN - Polar Similar - September 9th, 2016
OF MICE & MEN - Cold World - September 9th, 2016
PAIN - Coming Home - September 9th, 2016
POWER QUEST - Face the Raven (EP) - September 9th, 2016
REV THEORY - The Revelation - September 9th, 2016
Happy 1st
ALLEN/OLZON’s Army of Dreamers - September 9th, 2022
BLOODBATH’s Survival of the Sickest - September 9th, 2022
FALLUJAH’s Empyrean - September 9th, 2022
HOLY FAWN’s Dimensional Bleed - September 9th, 2022
KISS’ Off the Soundboard: Live in Des Moines 1977 - September 9th, 2022
KMFDM’s Hyëna - September 9th, 2022
MEZARKABUL’s Makina Elektrika - September 9th, 2022
OZZY OSBOURNE’s Patient Number 9 - September 9th, 2022
PARKWAY DRIVE’s Darker Still - September 9th, 2022
REVOCATION’s Netherheaven - September 9th, 2022
STRAY FROM THE PATH’s Euthanasia - September 9th, 2022
TRAUMA’s Awakening - September 9th, 2022
VILLE LAIHIALA & SAATTAJAT’s Ei Meillä Ole Kuin Loisemme - September 9th, 2022