Today In Metal History 🤘 September 9th, 2023🤘 CHRIS CAFFERY, RUSH, FATES WARNING, DIMMU BORGIR, ENSIFERUM

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th

Douglas Lloyd "Doug" Ingle (IRON BUTTERFLY) - September 9th, 1945

Happy 56th

Chris Caffery (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE, DOCTOR BUTCHER) - September 9th, 1967





Happy 53rd

Sascha Paeth (AVANTASIA, EPICA, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, HEAVENS GATE) - September 9th, 1970

Happy 43rd

Jani Liimatainen (SONATA ARCTICA, CAIN'S OFFERING) - September 9th, 1980

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 41st

RUSH's Signals - September 9th, 1982



Happy 39th

FATES WARNING’s Night On Brocken - September 9th, 1984



Happy 27th

RAGE’s End Of All Days - September 9th, 1996

Happy 26th

WHITESNAKE’s Starkers in Tokyo - September 9th, 1997

Happy 20th

DEEP PURPLE’s Bananas - September 9th, 2003

DIMMU BORGIR’s Death Cult Armageddon - September 9th, 2003



Happy 14th

ENSIFERUM's From Afar - September 9th, 2009



INSOMNIUM's Across The Dark - September 9th, 2009

ABLAZE MY SORROW's The suicide Note EP - September 9th, 2009

CANDIRIA's Toying With Insanities - September 9th, 2009

THUNDERSTONE's Dirt Metal - September 9th, 2009

MARSEILLE’s Unfinished Business – September 9th, 2010

Happy 12th

EINHERJER's Norron - September 9th, 2011

SINNER's One Bullet Left - September 9th, 2011

MORIFADE’s Empire Of Souls – September 9th, 2011

Happy 10th

SATYRICON’s Satyricon – September 9th, 2013



Happy 8th

A SOUND OF THUNDER’s The Lesser Key Of Solomon – September 9th, 2014



Happy 6th

BLACK FUNERAL - Ankou and the Death Fire - September 9th, 2016

DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Transcendence - September 9th, 2016

EVERGREY - The Storm Within - September 9th, 2016

NORMA JEAN - Polar Similar - September 9th, 2016

OF MICE & MEN - Cold World - September 9th, 2016

PAIN - Coming Home - September 9th, 2016

POWER QUEST - Face the Raven (EP) - September 9th, 2016

REV THEORY - The Revelation - September 9th, 2016



Happy 1st

ALLEN/OLZON’s Army of Dreamers - September 9th, 2022

BLOODBATH’s Survival of the Sickest - September 9th, 2022

FALLUJAH’s Empyrean - September 9th, 2022

HOLY FAWN’s Dimensional Bleed - September 9th, 2022

KISS’ Off the Soundboard: Live in Des Moines 1977 - September 9th, 2022

KMFDM’s Hyëna - September 9th, 2022

MEZARKABUL’s Makina Elektrika - September 9th, 2022

OZZY OSBOURNE’s Patient Number 9 - September 9th, 2022

PARKWAY DRIVE’s Darker Still - September 9th, 2022

REVOCATION’s Netherheaven - September 9th, 2022

STRAY FROM THE PATH’s Euthanasia - September 9th, 2022

TRAUMA’s Awakening - September 9th, 2022

VILLE LAIHIALA & SAATTAJAT’s Ei Meillä Ole Kuin Loisemme - September 9th, 2022







