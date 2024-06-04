TODAY WAS YESTERDAY Premier Music Video For "My New Low" Feat. RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON

Today Was Yesterday and Music Theories Recordings / Mascot Label Group released of the duo’s debut studio album back in February.

Drummer, percussionist and programmer Ty Dennis and lead vocalist, primary songwriter, bassist, guitarist, pianist and programmer Angelo Barbera together are Today Was Yesterday. On this collection of recordings, both Robby Krieger and Alex Lifeson contribute several performances.

Watch a video for "My New Low" featuring Alex Lifeson below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Grace" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"A Louder Silence" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"On My Own" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"I Take All"

"My Dog Is My God" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"Faceless Faraway Song" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"If I Fall (Silly Games)" (feat. Robby Krieger)

"Rukus"

"Borrowed"

"My New Low" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

