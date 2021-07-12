TODD KERNS, BRUCE KULICK, ERIC SINGER Cover BRYAN ADAMS’ “Heaven” For David Z Foundation; Video

Former KISS guitarist teamed up with his former bandmate and current KISS drummer Eric Singer, bassist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz for a cover of the Bryan Adams classic “Heaven”. Singer takes lead vocal on the song as the track was released in support of the David Z Foundation.

The David Z Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises money for music education in memory of David Zablidowsky. Zablidowsky performed with Adrenaline Mob and Trans-Siberian Orchestra before his death in 2017. Find out more about the foundation on Facebook.