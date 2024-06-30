TODD KERNS Publishes Coffee Liqueur Cocktail Recipe Book, DAMMIT These Are Good

"With the launch of DAMMIT liquor not too far away, we wrote a little companion booklet," begins bassist / vocalist / guitarist / songwriter Todd Kerns. "Thank you Amazon for setting it up for us."

Co-written by authors Monique Kerns and Robert Allan Young, Todd Kerns' DAMMIT Cocktail Recipe Book is an essential addition for cocktail enthusiasts and fans of the legendary rocker. In collaboration with Writers & Rockers Spirits Company and Grand Vieux Liquor Company, Todd has created his signature coffee liqueur, DAMMIT. This vibrant collection features Todd's favorite cocktail recipes, each crafted with the rich, bold flavors of DAMMIT Coffee Liqueur. From classic concoctions with a twist to innovative new creations, this recipe book offers something for everyone looking to elevate their cocktail game. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a quiet evening at home, Todd Kerns' DAMMIT Cocktail Recipe Book ensures every drink is an unforgettable experience. Order your copy now at this location.

Todd Kerns is a multifaceted musician and songwriter, best known for his role as the bassist and backing vocalist for Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. Born in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada, Todd's passion for music ignited at a young age, leading him to become a prominent figure in the rock scene. He first gained recognition as the lead vocalist and guitarist for the Canadian rock band The Age Of Electric, which achieved commercial success in the 1990s with hits like "Remote Control" and "Ugly".

Kerns' dynamic stage presence and versatile musical talents have made him a sought-after performer in the rock world. Beyond his work with The Age Of Electric, Toque, and Slash, he has collaborated with various artists and bands, showcasing his skills as a guitarist, bassist, and singer. With DAMMIT Cocktail Recipe Book, Todd brings his rock 'n' roll spirit to the world of mixology, offering a unique blend of music and cocktails that will delight fans and cocktail lovers alike.