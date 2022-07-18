TODD KERNS To Sing With STREETHEART, Announces Vegas Solo Show

"Getting to live a childhood dream by singing with my favorite band Streetheart this Saturday in Victoria Beach, Canada. I couldn’t be more stoked," says Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric).

On July 23rd at the Summer Winds Music Festival on Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba, Todd Kerns will fill the shoes of Streetheart vocalist Kenny Shields, who passed away in 2017 at age 69, due to heart failure.

Juno Award winners Streetheart commented, "This is going to be a very special night with the legendary Todd Kerns joining us for one night only as our guest lead vocalist! You don't want to miss this one!"

In 2020, Toque, featuring Kerns along with Brent Fitz, Cory Churko and Shane Gaalaas, shared their unplugged version of the Streetheart hit "What Kind Of Love Is This" as a Covid-eo.

In 2017, Kerns uploaded a solo acoustic version of "What Kind Of Love Is This", with the accompanying statement: "Streetheart is a part of Canadian music history. A hero that turned friend Kenny Shields will be missed."

In other news, Todd Kerns & Friends will return to Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 16th. VIP tickets are available now at this location.

(Art by the always awesome Scooter Magee)