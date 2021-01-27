TODD LA TORRE - "Yes, We Are Writing New QUEENSRŸCHE Stuff And ZEUSS Is Recording It In Real Time"; Video

Queensrÿche vocalist Todd La Torre will release his debut solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering, on on February 5. The Metal Voice spoke to La Torre about the release, and got an update on new Queensrÿche music.

"Yes, Michael (Wilton) flew down recently a week or two ago and (producer) Zeuss came down we recorded 14-15 new song ideas and Michael will be coming back in a month or so", says La Torre. So yes we are writing new Queensrÿche stuff and Zeuss is recording it in real time as we are in a room coming up with fresh ideas on the fly."

Would Queensrÿche consider doing a new live album? "We have tons of multi track recordings from two years of live shows and I told Eddie I think Michael has the hard drives why don't we send hard drives to each of us and we can pick three songs. Each guy picks three songs and maybe we can assemble 15 songs for a live record. That is something we are talking about, we shall see."

As global touring came to a sudden and unexpected halt earlier this year, Todd La Torre used his pandemic downtime to put the finishing touches on his debut solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering. Todd teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Craig Blackwell and alongside producer Chris “Zeuss” Harris created a diverse heavy metal album that draws influence from different styles. Mixing and mastering was handled by Zeuss.

From the album's opening riffs of “Dogmata” to the vocal acrobatics that drive the album closer "Apology," it is apparent that Todd La Torre has a true love of heavy metal.

Rejoice In The Suffering is scheduled for release globally on February 5 via Rat Pak Records. The deluxe version of the album features three bonus tracks: “Fractured,” “Set It Off” and “One by One.” Fans can pre-order the album in various bundle configurations here, or digitally via iTunes here.

Rejoice In The Suffering tracklisting:

"Dogmata"

"Pretenders"

"Hellbound And Down"

"Darkened Majesty"

"Crossroads To Insanity"

"Critical Cynic"

"Rejoice In The Suffering"

"Vexed"

"Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall"

"Apology"

Bonus Tracks (Deluxe Version Only):

"Fractured"

"Set It Off"

"One By One"

